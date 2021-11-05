Before the debut in the cinema of Black Adam on the big screen, it is not ruled out that the powerful antihero could face Diana Prince in Wonder Woman 3

The DC Comics Extended Universe continues to advance in its projects and one of the films that could go into production in 2022 is Wonder Woman 3, where the Amazon Princess could cross her path with one of the most powerful beings that will reach the big screen, Black Adam.

Interviewed on the carpet at a premiere that features Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson in its cast, producer Hiram García did not rule out the possibility that Wonder Woman and Black Adam could face off in a movie, be it Wonder Woman 3 or Black Adam 2.

Will DC fans ever see Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot’s #BlackAdam and #WonderWoman cross over? “We gotta see them together somehow,” says Hiram Garcia. “I honestly feel like Wonder Woman is one of the few superheroes that can go toe-to-toe with Black Adam.” https://t.co/M232HP48fJ pic.twitter.com/BMJP74iRJd – Variety (@Variety) November 4, 2021

“We have to see them together somehow… Honestly, I feel like Wonder Woman is one of the few superheroines who can go toe-to-toe with Black Adam.“.

In the last edition of the DC Fandome, Dwayne Johnson ‘The Rock’ presented one of the first scenes of Black Adam, a film that will arrive in July 2022. Making it clear that the hegemony of the DC Universe would change.

On a professional level, Gal Gadot and Dwyane Johnson ‘The Rock’ are great friends, who have known each other since the Fast and Furious franchise.

Warner Bros. Pictures has given the green light to Wonder Woman 3, with Patty Jenkins as director and Gal Gadot as protagonist, in what would represent the end of the Wonder Woman in the cinema saga.

While Black Adam is a production by Hiram Garcia, which will hit theaters on July 29, 2022.

