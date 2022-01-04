The Fed and the metaverse

“The number one influencer for bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in 2022 is central bank policy,” Antoni Trenchev, managing partner at cryptocurrency bank Nexo, said in an email. “Cheap money is here to stay, which has huge implications for cryptocurrencies,” as “the Fed does not have the stomach and backbone to withstand a 10% -20% crash in the stock market, along with an adverse reaction in the bond market ”.

Trenchev anticipates a rough 2022, although he predicts that bitcoin will hit $ 100,000 by the end of June. He also doesn’t expect tokens like Solana and Avalanche to deliver the same exponential gains as in 2021, but rather that “these upstarts, inflated with arrogance, attitude, and fun narratives, will face the same scale challenges that Ethereum and other older protocols faced.”

“What I’m really excited about in 2022 is the metaverse,” he wrote. “The ‘birth’ and use of the term metaverse is a beautiful mess and has a lot of potential. It will be one of the general themes for next year: the metaverse, the construction of infrastructure and then the TNFs that will be part of the economy there ”.

The skeptic

“While I expect speculative heat to continue in the cryptocurrency space, this, like inflated tech valuations, faces a much more challenging environment in 2022,” said Jeffrey Halley, Senior Market Analyst at Oanda Asia Pacific, in an email. “The main reason is the start of normalization of interest rates by the Federal Reserve, but it is likely that other large central banks will also do so. That will challenge the rationale that cryptocurrencies are an alternative to fiat money. “

“Hanging over the crypto space is the threat of more regulation and frankly with a new coin coming out every week that is ‘the next big thing’, and driven by speculation and not blockchain, I have a hard time seeing how It will be any of them, ”Halley said. “I still believe that cryptocurrencies are the biggest case of groupthink stupidity in the financial market in history. The music may continue to play for part of 2022, but the emperor is still without clothes. “

Waiting for an app store

“The race to be the app store for cryptocurrencies has started,” Philip Gradwell, chief economist at Chainalysis, said in an email. “One of the main lessons from Web 2.0 was that consumers love platforms, and I don’t think that’s going to change on Web 3.0. There is currently no crypto platform that owns the customer relationship and aggregates providers. I anticipate that in 2022, many companies will race to build this platform, with Coinbase leading the way by integrating DeFi and TNF. “