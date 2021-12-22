Beto Da Silva was on loan at the César Vallejo University l Photo: League 1

Yesterday the information about the return of Beto Da Silva to Alliance Lima for the next season. The thing is, the ‘blue and white’ team would not have found a team to lend to the extreme. However, that could change due to the recent statements of his representative, who spoke about possible offers from abroad for the Peruvian. It should be added that he has a contract until 2023.

According to the information shared by the journalist Mauricio Loret de Mola, ‘Betoto’ would stay in La Victoria after not presenting a convincing offer for him. The attacker was last season in the Cesar Vallejo University, a team that would not have included him to contest the League 1 Y Libertadores Cup 2022.

The former Gremio footballer would not have liked two offers from clubs that will play the first division again this year. We talk about ADT Y Carlos Stein, who achieved promotion in 2021. Therefore, Da Silva must place himself under the orders of Carlos Bustos. The preseason of the current champion began this Monday at the Inmaculada de Surco school.

“Beto wants to return to Alianza Lima, with which he also has a contract until 2023, but we have not yet defined it, it is not confirmed. We have had some possibilities from abroad, although nothing concrete “, stated Iraultza Arrese, player representative for Alianza History.

