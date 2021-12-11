Sylvester Stallone has been a living legend for half a century. ‘Rocky’, ‘Rambo’ or ‘Cobra’ are just some of the most remembered roles of a star who is also a remarkable director. Now the star jumps to the small screen with ‘Kansas City’ from the ever-interesting Taylor Sheridan, creator of ‘Yellowstone’ and director of ‘Wind River’.

The king of television

The series, titled ‘Kansas city‘puts Sylvester Stallone in the role of an Italian mobster from New York, who for reasons we don’t know yet has to relocate to Missouri. The old crime boss must rebuild his empire in a new city with some characters not conducive to doing so.

Sounds like a role tailored to Stallone, who will have a fabulous opportunity to demonstrate his enormous acting talent. She is also more than likely surrounded by a competent cast, which should make things even more interesting. It is surprising that the creator of ‘Rocky’ has not had more opportunities like this, or that it has taken so long to have his own series.

The series will be Stallone’s first after having appeared in several episodes of classic series like ‘Police history’ or ‘Kojak’ in the 70s and, more recently, in series like ‘This Is Us’. ‘Kansas City’ is in the hands of Taylor Sheridan and Terence Winter for Paramount +.