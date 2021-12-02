For Jack Dorsey, the end of this 2021 is accompanied by very important professional changes. While a few days ago he announced that he is no longer CEO of Twitter, the social network that he founded and that his replacement will be the current CTO or technical director of this platform, Today the news is that his other large company changes its name. Square is renamed Block and this change also comes with news in its business.

This has great relevance for the world of crypto assets and cryptocurrencies, a sector for which Dorsey has shown a committed firm, also from Twitter and on a personal level. For example, he teamed up with rapper Jay-Z to create a fund to boost bitcoin in growing countries, through ₿trust. As a result of the name change, Square Crypto, a separate initiative of the company dedicated to the development of Bitcoin, will change its name to Spiral.

One brand, different companies





First, you have to know that Block will not just be Square, but will bring together other companies. Since its inception in 2009, the company has added Cash App, TIDAL and TBD54566975 as businesses. It should be remembered that in March of this year Square announced that it was taking over a large part of the shares of the streaming music service Tidal, a great competitor to Spotify.

“Block is a global ecosystem of many companies united for their purpose of economic empowerment,” says a press release. This approach focuses on different actors: individuals, artists, fans, developers and marketers. Cash App is a decentralized Bitcoin exchange project and will help in this purpose by “offering tools to facilitate access to the economy.”

It remains to be seen how, specifically, Block will carry out this integration so that, in effect, there is a more effective use of cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin by different actors, from developers to artists, followers or sellers of these contents.

There will be no organizational changes and Square, Cash App, TIDAL and TBD54566975 will continue to maintain their respective brands and its corporate structure. Block’s new name is scheduled to take legal effect “around” December 10.