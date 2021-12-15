The thought that restrictions they would relax after Joe Biden came to power was just wishful thinking. In fact, they have increased leaving practically company knocked out . Google has stated on some occasions that he wouldn’t mind working with her again if the veto is lifted, although for now this scenario is simply utopian.

There have been many companies that have broken ties with what was several years ago the world’s technological giant. Among them is Google , the American firm that did not hesitate for a second in break relations with Huawei . This has not only meant that the mobile phones of the Asian brand do not have the Applications of the big G, but also that your operating system does not suffer updates.

At the moment there is only only two Huawei phones that have Android 11 built-in. It is first of all the recent Huawei Nova 9, which is also accompanied by the Huawei Nova 8i. It is expected that other smartphones of the brand will be updated to this same version soon, but there is no indication that the most current update of Google’s software will arrive. In the event that this happened, it would be carried out much later compared to the rest of the manufacturers.

HarmonyOS as a banner

The news that Huawei had started to develop its own operating system it arose the same year that the signature ban happened. In a conference for developers the company made public the appearance of HarmonyOS.

This proprietary software was designed in the first instance for terminals launched in China. In the Asian country they have previously enjoyed the beta program of the system, but it was not until the middle of this year that it was officially launched. Luckily for Huawei users, recently one of the team members confirmed that HarmonyOS will arrive in Europe during the next year 2022.

This is great news for consumers, as the eastern company has repeatedly stated that its OS is better than android in various sections, such as security, which is not the only property for which it stands out. A large part of Internet users are passionate about its arrival, since, despite keeping a certain similarity with EMUI, it brings great news such as extraordinary control panel from which you can control any device connected to the mobile.

This fact supposes the Final goodbye by Huawei to Google and Android. Mainly, because the brand itself affirmed that, even if the imposed restrictions were lifted, they would continue to use their system. For this reason, it is possible to think that the mobiles of the Chinese company will never get Android 12.