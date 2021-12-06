Wiliam Dafoe talks about the Green Goblin

One of the most striking points of Spider-Man: No Way Home, is the return of multiple classic villains played by their original actors. This is the case with William Dafoe as the Green Goblin. In a recent conversation, The actor revealed new details about his participation in the film, and the future of this character.

During a panel dedicated to the villains of No way home At CCXP, Dafoe, Alfred Molina, and Jamie Foxx talked about returning to the roles of the Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, and Electro respectively. It was here that the actor in charge of the antagonist of the first Spider-Man film, pointed out the changes between his appearance in the Sam Raimi movie, and his upcoming MCU involvement. This was what he commented:

“I stayed there for eight hours and they put different preform pieces on me. Now, they scan me and they can design it and then make the costume, and then try it on. It’s a huge leap in technology. They are more flexible. We can do more with them. It looks a little different… old man Norman and the Goblin are further down the line and have a few more tricks up their sleeve. So it is not exact: there have been improvements in the disguise, let’s say ”.

While the actor didn’t talk much about his role, his comments point out that the Green Goblin will have a number of improvements and will be a great danger for this version of Peter. Along with this, rumors indicate that this villain will be the main antagonist of No Way Home.

Spider-Man: No Way Home It will be released on December 15, 2021. In related topics, Kirsten Dunst talks about her possible return as Mary Jane. Similarly, here you can see the first trailer of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Editor’s Note:

Without a doubt, it is good to return to these three actors in a Spider-Man movie. While it remains a question as to how these characters will be integrated into the MCU, at least we can be sure that the performances will be quite good.

Via: CCXP