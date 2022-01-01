The community of players of The Witcher video game saga is a big fan of the story that they do not present and of the unique characters that emerge in our adventure. Just a few days ago, season 2 of The Witcher series premiered on Netflix and the figures of the fiction starring Henry Cavill continue to impress.

Something that has caught our attention is that this was with an escalation that we can only assess accurately when one month has passed since its launch (Netflix data is always from the first month of each content).

Meanwhile, the number of players in The Witcher 3 is skyrocketing thanks to the series from the North American production company, which has once again breathed passion for the Geralt of Rivia franchise as it did when the first season was released in December 2019.

As the SteamCharts portal shows us, which is dedicated to keeping track of the games found on the Steam platform, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt had an average of 62,055 simultaneous players on December 30, while the day before of the premiere of season 2 of the Netflix series had 22,640, which represents a growth of almost 200% in a period of two weeks.

If we go a little further back we will find that the valley of the CD Projekt title in recent months had occurred in October, when it was an average of 13,500 simultaneous players.

Taking all this into account, it seems clear that the Netflix series has helped thousands of users around the world to enjoy again the masterpiece of the Polish studio, considered by many to be the best video game of the past generation and one of the best. of all times.

Do not forget that CD Projekt is working on a next-gen version of The Witcher 3 for the second quarter of 2022 and that it will be free for everyone who already owns the original game. It is more than possible that all these figures will be widely surpassed when the time comes, but for now The Witcher 3 is living an umpteenth new youth thanks to Netflix.