Wiesmann filed for bankruptcy almost a decade ago. The small German manufacturer gave no sign of life for just over two years when a couple of prototypes of the Wiesmann MF6 were seen, a new sports car that should have arrived throughout this year. However, they have now officially announced two sports cars for 2022.

Wiesmann was one of the small German manufacturers that offered a series of very sporty models, with a retro air but with the most advanced BMW technology, the result of an agreement with those of the Bavarian brand. Founded in 1985, was known worldwide until the summer of 2013 was consummated what was an announced death and with a long and slow agony.

Five years after that expected closure, Wiesmann woke up with the announcement of the new GTMF5 Coupé and MF4 Roadster, and barely a year later was thrilled again with the development of a completely new model, which was dubbed the MF 6 and “Project Gecko”. Neither of them was ever seen in production, just a few spy photos of a sports coupe with an imposing rear spoiler, and it was also not clear whether those two prototypes were the MF 6, the Gecko or really both were the same project.

The last Wiesmann prototype spotted almost three years ago, about to debut

Wiesmann has two aces up his sleeve, one different from the Gecko



Wiesmann disappeared overnight, until now that the brand has relaunched itself, showing a sneak peek of a new sports car covered with a fabric, and as preview of what will come in 2022. Because the Germans bring a couple of new and different models. This has been officially announced by the small manufacturer by stating verbatim that “Wiesmann will present a new model in 2022. Given the changes in the market in recent years, an interesting new proposal will soon be announced. Parallel to the new model, “Project Gecko” continues to be developed. Stay tuned for more announcements in early 2022. Register here to learn more. »

Of course, all that revolves around this brand is a secret, because after more than two years without showing signs of life, what has been brewing has been in the most absolute of secrets. To the extent that, if the great latest news that we learned about two and a half years ago had secured the mounting of the 4.4-liter V8 biturbo engine of the BMW M models, rumors are running that it will not be the case, opening a real gale of possibilities: from use the powerful 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline six from the M3 and M4 to this power-assisted engine, also going through the announcement of a high-performance electric.

Everything is possible in a new era. What the progress does make clear is that Wiesmann will follow the main lines of its design line, with the characteristic retro style. A long hood, muscular wheel arches, the curved roofline that ends in a short, sloping rear. The proper ingredients for a triumphant return