Infinite Loop is the daily podcast from Applesfera, broadcast from Monday to Friday at 7:00 a.m. (Spanish peninsular time), in which we talk about Apple and its competition seen through the prism of the Cupertino company. It is a podcast of about ten minutes long, presented by Javier Lacort and edited by Santi Araújo.

# 489: Pre-owned Refurbished Watches

Following an email from a listener, feedback on priorities, costs, and choices for refurbished Apple Watch from previous years.

# 490: My widgets in iOS 15

A review of the widgets that I use or that I like the most in iOS 15, as well as some of iPadOS 15.

# 491: 51 colors

The Apple of 2021 differs a lot from the one of 2016 in more than just butterfly keyboards or Apple Silicon chips: Its products now arrive in a much greater color variety. A jump that has several implications. Episode sponsored by Zurich Klinc mobile insurance.

2000s: Microsoft is Apple’s great rival in the decade of the rise of home computers and business environments. 2010s: now it is Google, who competes against Apple when it comes to equipping the operating system of the smartphones that conquer the world. Years 2020: Meta, the company until now known as Facebook, is emerging as the new great rival.

# 493: do it yourself

Apple has launched its self-service program for iPhone repairs, which in the future will also come to the Mac. Original parts so that the user can do the repairs himself.

