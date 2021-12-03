Reuters.- A widespread rebound brought Wall Street to a sharp close this afternoon, following lost ground in recent sessions as Market players bought bargains as they digested the implications of a nonstop pandemic.

All three Wall Street indices advanced and investors went for value over growth. Small businesses and transport, sensitive to the economic cycle, outperformed the market as a whole.

Of the three major indices, the Dow Jones was the top performer, and the Boeing Co. was the top driver for the Industrial Average.

“The S&P 500 was 29 days in a row without a 1% change, neither up nor down, but omicron is coming and in five days we’ve had this burst of volatility,” said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at LPL Financial, that operates on Wall Street.

“After the worst two-day drop in over a year, we are finally seeing a bit of a rebound,” added Detrick. “Buyers are starting to bite after recent weakness and pushed stocks higher, but Ómicron’s uncertainty is still there ”.

As world governments scramble to determine how to respond to the emerging Omicron variant of Covid-19, the United States sets out to demand private companies to health insurance that provides home testing, a policy that is expected to go into effect on January 15.

The Omicron variant has been making the markets nervous for about a week, especially affecting the values ​​related to travel, as a patchwork of new restrictions have been enacted around the world, but companies rallied in Thursday’s session.

The S&P 1500 Airlines and Hotel and Restaurants indices ended the session with a sharp rise.

Wall Street waiting for Omicron variant

Data on jobless claims and expected layoffs once again demonstrated that employers are increasingly reluctant to lay off in a tight labor market, a result of booming demand colliding with worker shortages and low participation. In the labor market.

Labor shortages, combined with persistent supply chain constraints, have helped to erase the word “transitory” from the Federal Reserve’s inflation vocabulary as wages and prices continue to rise, which could translate into a rate hike sooner and faster than many expected.

Market players are now turning their gaze to the highly anticipated employment report from the Labor Department for November, expected for Friday.

“We are optimistic that we will have another strong figure, which suggests that the economy remains on a very strong footing,” added Detrick. “We are attentive to the growth of wages in case there is any indication of possible inflationary concern.”

According to preliminary data, S&P 500 gained 63.46 points, or 1.41%, to 4,576.50 units, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 128.78 points, or 0.84%, to 15,382.83 units. The Industrial Average Dow Jones advanced 622.37 points, or 1.83%, at 34,644.41.

The top 11 sectors of the S&P 500 ended higher.

