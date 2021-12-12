Wide-angle or telephoto camera, what is more necessary on your mobile

We currently find mobiles of many types on the market, and if we talk about cameras, we generally find two, three or four rear ones. And the configuration of these cameras as you know is usually quite similar. It is usually made up of a main sensor, one ultra wide angle, one depth and one macro, sometimes even a black and white one.

When choosing a new phone, there are many decisions we have to make in each of the facets that make it up, and the camera is one of the most important, since it is one of the most used components.

But sometimes another sensor is added to this equation, such as the telephoto, this is a sensor that as you know is rare, and is only found among premium mid-range mobiles and flagships. That is why many wonder what is better, if having a good wide angle, or a better telephoto. Well, it all depends on the needs of your day to day, for what you are going to need your phone.

Two sensors for different situations

When we think of having a good ultra-wide angle or a large telephoto, we must be clear about what each one of them provides us, and therefore, in what situations these sensors are going to be more important. Basically the ultra wide angle offers us that, a much larger field of view, which allows to have photos where the scene is wider, and therefore more people or landscape enter them.

Therefore it is an essential sensor to be able to have a wider frame. In the case of telephoto, above all, we obtain an optical zoom for the camera from our phone. Depending on the quality, it may offer us magnifications of up to 5X, so our choice depends a lot on the quality of both the wide angle and the telephoto.

Most common wide angle, most exclusive telephoto

This sensor is usually present in practically all mobile phones that reach the market, even among phones cheaper opting for only two sensors in the camera, we usually find a ultra wide angle. This is because it is one of the most versatile sensors, since it is very likely that we will find ourselves in situations where it is more appropriate to use it.

Landscapes, groups of friends, family, a panoramic view of a football stadium, a square with Christmas decorations, all these scenes are perfect for these sensors. In addition, these sensors are also used to achieve the macro effect in the photos if there is no specific sensor for it, so it gives us a lot of play. Telephoto, this sensor as we normally say is in the more expensive phones, and offers us great performance when we need to increase the detail of a distant object. Thanks to its zoom we can enjoy new frames, more original, and far from the reach of a cheaper phone.

Which to choose?

Well, it’s simple, if you like to use the mobile camera, but you are not very demanding with it, settle for a good ultra wide angle, you will have good composition options and a good macro mode. But if you are someone who considers himself a lover of photography, and look for the most original frames and surprising, it is evident that a good telephoto It will give you the possibility to compose interesting images, also playing to obtain beautiful portraits. The reality is that if you choose a mobile with a good telephoto sensor, you will surely have a quality wide angle, but it is not always the other way around. Therefore, if you care about photography, look for a mobile with a good telephoto, if it is not a priority for you, settle for an ultra wide angle, although if it is of quality, much better.