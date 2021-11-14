For someone who, as a servant, has always had a special devotion to the printed work and characters of DC Comics, the future of the company’s film project looks especially promising; especially after a DC FanDome that opened up infinite possibilities and hinted at a certain creative freedom that could translate into a new hegemony in the panorama of superhero adaptations to the big screen.

Although, if there is something that has triggered my expectations above productions like James Gunn’s’ Suicide Squad ‘or Matt Reeves” The Batman ‘, that is’ Justice League: The Snyder Cut’. An almost endless alternative montage that could raise new horizons in the film universe of Detective Comics. The definitive version of the ill-fated ‘Justice League’, with an injection of more than 70 million dollars to complete the long-awaited vision of Zack Snyder aims to an – understandable – move by Warner Bros. to keep the prestigious director in their ranks.

If this is true and the dynamic between filmmaker and studio comes to fruition, and considering the breadth of vision of the renewed DCU, I think the best thing that could happen to us devotees of Snyder’s work is a new alliance with Henry Cavill to bring back his cool and tormented superman in a second installment of the remarkable ‘Man of Steel’.

Henry’s charisma





Since last May, social networks have been a breeding ground for speculation about a possible return of Henry Cavill, who would be negotiating with Warner his return as Kal-El to the DC Extended Universe in what would apparently only be cameos. However, since dreaming is free, the aforementioned situation regarding the Snyder Cut and DC Films’ large-scale project, added to the current status of the British performer, might suggest a little ray of hope for a ‘Man of Steel 2’.

That his appearance as a secondary in ‘Enola Holmes’ giving life to Sherlock has unleashed so many passions is only one more sample of the immense popularity that the actor is enjoying; on an unstoppable rise since his participation in ‘The Tudors’ as Charles Brandon and his succession of media successes such as ‘Immortals’, ‘Operation UNCLE’, ‘Mission Impossible: Fallout’ or the adaptation of ‘The Witcher’ for Netflix.





In all these productions, Henry Cavill has shown two things: that it is a much more solvent actor than is usually recognized in interpretive terms —To his role in the BBC series I refer— and that he has a charisma and an enviable presence in front of the camera; either bare-chested, like a haute couture spy, wearing a mustache or with Geralt de Rivia’s white hair blowing in the wind.

But beyond mythological heroes, and monster hunters, if there’s one character Cavill seems to have been born for, that’s Superman. Seeing him draped for the first time in the suit of the last son of Krypton, with that warm gaze contrasting with a stoic pose enriched by his gigantic physique erased with a stroke the memory of the flesh and blood representations of Brandon Routh, Tom Welling, Dean Cain or Tyler Hoechlin; rivaling even the levels of iconicity of Christopher Reeve himself.





See Henry Cavill in ‘The Man of Steel’ —and, later, in a ‘Batman v Superman’ that I will always defend tooth and nail— made it seem plausible for the first time that a man could fly, bear an oil rig on his shoulders and fight a metahuman threat with no help other than the advice of his late father (s).

Zack’s talent





If ‘The Man of Steel’ was so widely satisfactory it was not only thanks to the pretty face of Henry Cavill. Behind his chaotic and disoriented Clark Kent, in constant search for his true identity, he finds himself the talented hand of Zack Snyder; another of those filmmakers who polarize the cinephile collective unleashing loves or hatreds, rarely finding middle ground.

His vision of the superhero created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster was harshly criticized by all those who already despised the sober bet of Christopher Nolan – here producer and creator of the story – in his Dark Knight trilogy. Snyder decided to run away from the horny self-awareness of his previous movie, ‘Sucker Punch’, to breathe an extra solemnity which, in my opinion, was a wonderful fit for the feature film.

Thanks to this tone —for many imposts—, which hybrid epic and languor, the director molded a Kal-El who functions equally as a messianic figure and as an imperfect idol; sowing his path of doubts, weaknesses and moral dilemmas that are aligned at times with printed works of the stature of the wonderful ‘All Star Superman’ by Grant Morrison and Frank-Quietly.

For further controversy, in addition to twisting the tone associated with the adventures of the man of tomorrow, Snyder dared to transgress some of the ethical codes inherent to the character, enraging the most fundamentalist fandom when they saw how their Superman broke Zod’s neck, ending his life, and then uttering a heartbreaking scream that still makes the hair stand on end.





As if all this were not enough, ‘The Man of Steel’ was enriched by that ultra-stylish treatment of Snyder’s trademark image —On this occasion, without its characteristic speed ramping-, which, thanks to the contrasting and vibrant photography of Amir Mokri, gave us everything from beautiful snapshots at the Kent farm to huge battles like we have never seen before on a film of the style.

As you can see, from my humble point of view, there are plenty of reasons to praise ‘The Man of Steel’ as one of the great works of the subgenre; and it would be a real privilege to be able to enjoy all these ingredients again in a hypothetical continuation. With the DC multiverse confirmed and underway, the avenues to explore are nearly endless; Let’s hope that one of them chooses to give continuity to the superheroic cathedral that Zack Snyder began to build in a distant 2013.