Windows is the most widespread and used operating system in the world with a market penetration far superior to the rest. But this does not mean that he is the best or that everyone accepts him as he is presented to us. Many users consider that this Microsoft software violates our privacy includes unnecessary applications, and makes a excessive consumption of resources. Thus, for one reason or another, a growing number of users prefer to make use of an open source system on their computers, or at least use Linux for certain tasks.

Still, while the PC gaming market has grown dramatically on Windows, this is one of Linux’s weak spots. Therefore, as time has passed, some solutions have appeared that try to facilitate this type of leisure-related tasks. This is the case of Proton, an interesting software that we will talk about next and that makes it much easier for you to play on Steam without problems directly on a Linux based computer. In fact, next, we will talk about the advantages of using this proposal to enjoy your favorite titles in an open source system.

Advantages of using Proton to play with Steam on Linux

At this point the first thing we should know is that when we talk about Proton, we are actually referring to a tool from Valve itself, which owns Steam. Thus, he developed this software to work in a similar way to how the popular Wine. What is achieved with Proton is that a game initially created for the Windows system, can be run on Linux without any problem In a simple way.