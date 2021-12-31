Many users nowadays prefer to use a Linux based PC instead of the usual Microsoft Windows system. The reasons for all this are various, although it is also true that these open source distributions they have some shortcomings, at least to date. One of these could be considered to be everything related to games, although it seems that things are gradually changing, partly thanks to Steam.
Windows is the most widespread and used operating system in the world with a market penetration far superior to the rest. But this does not mean that he is the best or that everyone accepts him as he is presented to us. Many users consider that this Microsoft software violates our privacy includes unnecessary applications, and makes a excessive consumption of resources. Thus, for one reason or another, a growing number of users prefer to make use of an open source system on their computers, or at least use Linux for certain tasks.
Still, while the PC gaming market has grown dramatically on Windows, this is one of Linux’s weak spots. Therefore, as time has passed, some solutions have appeared that try to facilitate this type of leisure-related tasks. This is the case of Proton, an interesting software that we will talk about next and that makes it much easier for you to play on Steam without problems directly on a Linux based computer. In fact, next, we will talk about the advantages of using this proposal to enjoy your favorite titles in an open source system.
Advantages of using Proton to play with Steam on Linux
At this point the first thing we should know is that when we talk about Proton, we are actually referring to a tool from Valve itself, which owns Steam. Thus, he developed this software to work in a similar way to how the popular Wine. What is achieved with Proton is that a game initially created for the Windows system, can be run on Linux without any problem In a simple way.
In fact, one of the main advantages that this proposal offers us is the simplicity with which we can implement it. We will practically not have to carry out any configuration and the whole process is carried out using the Steam client for Linux. Therefore, those who want to enjoy their favorite titles on the platform, the best thing they can do is make use of the aforementioned Proton.
The main reason for all this that we tell you is that when we execute a game originally developed for Windows With Steam on Linux, the platform runs Proton in the background. This ensures that everything is running correctly. We could say that this is a compatibility layer of the same Valve that lets us play on Linux with Windows titles, all with the best user experience. Also, this is a firm that has been working on projects to bring its games to Linux for a long time.
Furthermore, a multitude of companies focused on the development of these software elements are beginning to not release versions for the open source system. totally relying on Valve’s Proton.