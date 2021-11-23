But of course, how could it be otherwise, the responsible firm is working hard to solve these problems. In fact, right now we can say that Microsoft has just sent its Insiders team a new version of the operating system on its Release Preview channel o Preview that should be installed as soon as possible.

One of the main objectives of the developer has been to provide us with a completely renewed user interface. But it, despite adapting to the times, has not convinced everyone. At the same time, it must be taken into account that when we talk about a software of these characteristics, its objectives must go much further than an external aspect. And this is precisely one of the sections most criticized as well, we refer to the Windows 11 behavior and operation .

We must bear in mind that, with this use sent for the Windows 11 operating system, a multitude of corrections have been carried out in all kinds of sections of the software. As you can imagine, this is something that directly and positively affects the overall system performance. Hence precisely that we should install this new compilation to improve the user experience with the new Microsoft system.

Install the new version of Windows 11 as soon as possible

As we mentioned before, there are many corrections that have been carried out here. The objective of all this is clear, to improve the use and operation of the operating system.

We have already told you that all these corrections and news come to Windows 11, they are available in the firm’s insider program. This refers to the testing program that Microsoft offers us. This allows us to take a look at what’s new in your operating system before anyone else. In case that don’t be an Insider memberIt is worth mentioning that you can do this for free and easily. It is enough to access the System Configuration application from the Win + I key combination. Once we find the new window that appears on the screen, we must go to the Update and security section.

In the left panel of the window, specifically at the bottom, we will see the Windows insider Program option. it will be from here from where we can subscribe to it already without receiving the relevant test updates. In this particular case, we have told you about the Release Preview channel, one of those available in this case. As with the rest of the channels of the insider program, here we can find certain problems and failures in Windows builds that come to us.

However, it is no less true that this is one of the most stable channels and therefore one of the most reliable that we will find here. Likewise, once registered we will have to check if we really have the new build of Windows 11 that we have described to improve its operation. This is something that we achieve. It is a Configuration application, but in this case from the System / About section. Here we can check that we have the version that we show you in the following screenshot.

Taking into account that this is a very stable version and that it corrects many bugs in Windows 11, we may want to keep it. At this point the best we can do is unsubscribe right now from the Insider program of the signature. In this way we will have a fairly stable version of the Windows 11 operating system.