On January 1, 2022, the 20th anniversary special of Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts will premiere on HBO Max, which will bring together the team that participated in the films based on the JK Rowling books, but the author will not participate in the The reason is that I just didn’t want to.

According Entertainment Weekly, JK Rowling’s absence from the HBO Max special, which brings together the stars and filmmakers of all eight Harry Potter films, was a decision made by her team that had nothing to do with the controversies surrounding her stance on transgender issues. The site indicates that an invitation was extended for her to appear, but her team determined that the 2019 archive images were more than enough to Return to hogwarts.

When it was previously reported that Rowling would only appear in the special via stock footage, a reason for her absence was not provided. This led fans to speculation that her absence was a reaction to the controversy surrounding the author’s many transphobic statements, for which she has been heavily criticized by fans and stars of the Harry Potter franchise alike. . However, it has now been confirmed that this is not the case.

Along with the main trio of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, other Harry Potter actors who will appear in Return to hogwarts They include Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, Mark Williams. , Evanna Lynch, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Ian Hart, James Phelps, and Oliver Phelps.

Radcliffe, Watson, Grint, Lynch and Wright have publicly disagreed with Rowling’s views on transgender people, while Coltrane and Fiennes have defended the author.

Based on the novels written by JK Rowling, the Harry Potter film franchise began in 2001 with The Philosopher’s Stone, followed by The secret chamber in 2002, The prisoner of Azkaban in 2004, The Goblet of Fire in 2005, The order of the Phoenix in 2007, The half-blood prince in 2009, The Deathly Hallows – Part 1 in 2010 and The deathly hallows – Part 2 in 2011. After the main series, the franchise expanded with the prequel film Fantastic animals and where to find them in 2016. This was followed The crimes of Grindelwalden 2018, and next year will come Secrets of Dumbledore (Not without controversy over the dismissal of Johnny Depp). There are expected to be at least two more Fantastic Beasts movies.

The special 20th anniversary of Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts premieres on HBO Max on January 1, 2022. The next Wizarding World movie, Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets, is co-written by Rowling and will hit theaters on April 15, 2022. You can see the trailer below: