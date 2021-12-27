Since its origins, the Asian country has been characterized by traditions somewhat strange in various ways given the superstition of its inhabitants. This is something that also happens in Spain, where the number 13 represents bad luck, although in China the fear of 4 causes in the field of telephony that no device has it in its name.

This is due to the fact that those mobiles that land during the following year will probably bring the most recent system updates with them from the factory. This is what is expected of the new OPPO , which after the success of its X3 series is preparing the arrival of the X5 family . You may wonder why this jump occurs, but the truth is that it is a really common custom on the part of Chinese companies.

The reason this happens is that the pronunciation of ‘four’ is similar to the word ‘death’. This has led the population to flee from that figure to avoid the evils it may cause.

In fact, this question is extrapolated to all areas. For example, the country’s elevators do not have a fourth floor. When it comes to smartphones, OPPO is not the only one that has followed this line. OnePlus also avoided launching the OnePlus 4 in its range of high-end terminals.

What is expected of OPPO?

At the beginning of December the brand announced that one of the members of the OPPO Find X5 family would land alongside a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 during the first quarter of 2022. A little later MediaTek confirmed that another of those belonging to the series will depend on the power of the Dimensity. Supposedly there will be three mobiles that will enter the scene (X5, X5 Lite and X5 Pro) although at the moment the processor with which the third of them will be equipped is unknown.

It is expected that the one who will be the new flagship from the company, the OPPO Find X5 Pro, improve various aspects of the current top of the range of the firm. While it is true that the characteristics of the OPPO Find X3 Pro are difficult to improve, but there are different aspects that have a margin of perfection.

In addition to the inclusion of the new CPU, according to some filters, another of the sections that will suffer an increase in quality will be fast loading, which point out that would reach 80W of power. A logical and understandable modification by the firm, since the latest smartphones that have come from his hand have been accompanied by a 65W load. Even so, we have to wait a few months (or weeks) to fully know the upcoming launches of both OPPO and the many companies that occupy the market in Spain.