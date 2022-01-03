That difference is about 5 million kilometers , compared to the average distance our planet is normally located at 150 million kilometers. In aphelion, the Earth is at 152.1 million kilometers from the Sun, while at perihelion it is at 147.1 million kilometers , which makes, for example, the Sun look bigger, as in the following image.

Specifically, the January 4 at 7:52 a.m. , Spanish peninsular time, the Earth will reach the perihelion , that is, the nearest point to the star, as its name indicates (peri from the Greek “near”, and helium from the Greek “sun”). At this point, the planet is hovering around a 3% closer to the Sun relative to aphelion, the point where we are furthest from the sun in early July.

In this way, the Earth is located closer to the sun each year in January, when it is winter in the northern hemisphere, and is located at the furthest point in July, when it is summer in the North Hemisphere. This effect allows us to see that, clearly, the proximity of the Earth to the Sun It does not only influence the seasons, but it is the inclination of our planet that affects.

In winter, the Earth’s axis tilt it makes the northern hemisphere back slightly from the Sun, so there are fewer hours of daylight, and also colder. In summer, as the translational movement is completed, the part that is more inclined towards the Sun changes, and therefore the northern hemisphere has a greater incidence of light.

The dates in which the inclination towards the Sun is greater and less are those that you will already know by the hours of Sun in the northern hemisphere. The least sunny day of the year, December 21, is the day on which the northern hemisphere tilt “backward” with respect to the sun. On the other hand, June 21, is the day in the northern hemisphere that is more inclined to the Sun, hence it is the day that has more hours of Sun.

Thus, although proximity to the Sun does not affect the existence or not of seasons, it does affect their duration. The closer the Earth is to the Sun, the faster it is moving at 30.3 km / s, in front of 29.3 km / s to those that moves in July when it is further away. Therefore, the winter in the northern hemisphere, and the summer in the southern hemisphere, Are the shorter seasons. Specifically, summer lasts 5 more days in the northern hemisphere, while in the southern hemisphere winter lasts 5 more days.