12/14/2021 On at 14:56 CET

Elena Couceiro

María Soto is a specialist in Positive Discipline (an educational model that is based on kindness and firmness, positive communication, empathy and respect for the child and the person they educate) and is the founder of the Educa Bonito initiative. We were enthusiastic about this workshop on patience, in which he made us understand that the bad behaviors of our children are due to “bad decisions due to inexperience and motivated by their desire to belong & rdquor ;.

“He who never loses patience at home does not have children, he has furniture & rdquor;. With this confession, Maria wanted to invite us to know “what happens in us, because that way it is easier to educate from calm”. And that’s why he took us travel to the brain, offering a simple explanation that our children could understand: the brain is the only organ that is not born developed and has several levels that develop. Maria represented it as a closed fist with several layers.

The first is the vital brain, which regulates vital functions. The second is the midbrain or animal, in which “they live & rdquor; emotions, impulses, instincts and mirror neurons, which make emotional contagion possible. And the third level is the prefrontal cortex, which does not finish developing until the age of 30 and is responsible for logical thinking and emotional regulation.

“Children & rdquor ;, Maria told us,” have a half brain in the air, they are moved by emotions & rdquor ;. For this reason, this expert added, “they don’t listen to us & rdquor; our logical reasoning, “because they are watching us and we transmit emotions to them with mirror neurons & rdquor ;.

The founder of Educa Bonito is very careful not to feed our monster of guilt, that is why she told us: “You don’t have to flagellate yourself, losing your patience is human & rdquor ;, but nervous and shouting“ we can’t educate, we don’t teach anything good & rdquor ;. In other words, “When emotions run wild, the rational brain shuts down. Let’s not act at that moment & rdquor ;. Choosing not to act if children or parents are nervous and overwhelmed requires courage to control ourselves, respect for our children and ourselves, and the confidence that calm will give us the solution. María Soto wanted to underline one of the most famous quotes of Jane nelsen, author, along with Lynn Lyott, of the book Positive Discipline, designed for fathers and mothers: “Where did we get the crazy idea that for a child to behave well, you have to make him feel bad? & Rdquor ;. María opted for motivation and encouragement to obtain the collaboration of our children, who want to feel useful and important.

Maria was very understanding with the frequent loss of patience of fathers and mothers. And he explained it like this: “Educating is the most intense task we have. And they don’t prepare us to educate & rdquor ;. In the workshop, before an audience of about 80 people, María asked us what things get on our nerves, things that have nothing to do with children. And there were many responses: “the unpunctuality, the interruptions, the lessons of non-parents, the disorder & mldr;. & Rdquor ;. Faced with these things that unnerve us and have nothing to do with our children, we usually put up with the type, because, as María says, “If we spoke to our friends as we speak to our children, how many friends would we have?.

We also reflect on things that relax us: “reading, crafts, hugs & mldr; & rdquor ;. Maria concluded: “We need to not lose sight of self-care & rdquor;, because “What are we teaching our children if we don’t take care of ourselves? Are they going to respect us or are they going to respect each other if we don’t respect ourselves? & Rdquor ;. Although she confesses that she paints very badly, María was encouraged and painted a stool with four legs. One of them is Me, another is Family / Partner, a third is Social Life and the last Responsibilities. “If we don’t take care of our four legs, it is normal to lose our balance and patience & rdquor ;, explained María.

Again we talked about that undesirable partner who is to blame: “When we lose patience you have to leave behind the guilt, which does not educate & rdquor ;. María invited us to experience these mistakes “as learning opportunities & rdquor;. But What drives the behavior of children, and also ours? Maria is clear, “the sense of belonging. What we have achieved as a species is by belonging to the & rdquor; group. Our children, therefore, “have wrong ways of seeking belonging, they make bad decisions due to inexperience.& rdquor ;. María told us that she doesn’t like the expression “behave badly & rdquor; and that I would replace it with “wrong decisions”.

We represent our children’s behavior as the tip of an iceberg. If we do not see the background (the beliefs that motivate him, the why – and not why – he behaves like this), we will limit ourselves to trying to control the behavior and we will get frustrated because we will not succeed (or with an example, if they are hurt by something that happened at school “they make it up to you & rdquor ;. Our children need us to see the whole iceberg). In an empathy exercise to understand the bad behaviors of our children, María asked us what we would do if we saw that in a customer service site they ignored us. The public answered: protest, shout, go & mldr; As Raquel de Diego told us in the conflict workshop, María stressed the importance of asking what our children do things for.

In the same way, our children decide in the wrong way how to obtain attention (to be listened to), power (to have a certain margin of decision), justice (to take revenge for something that seems unfair) or capacity (to have a certain margin of maneuver). And all this they seek is summed up in that they need to feel important in the group, that they belong to the group.

“We have to give options so that they see that we take them into account, like & rdquor ;, Maria said to us with a laugh,“ for dinner do you want an egg or an omelette? & Rdquor ;. In summary, “if we understand the behaviors of our children most connected to them, without taking it so seriously, we will not lose patience so much& rdquor ;. Maria gave us an example: When we had a baby, we did not understand her crying at midnight as a disrespect for our authority, but as a manifestation of her need. With what we call “bad behaviors”, says the founder of Educa Bonito, the same thing happens.

This expert understands education as an exciting journey. And without wanting to remember Dora, what do we need to go on a journey? A map & rdquor ;, he told us with a laugh. That is why we must know from what point we started (and the public spoke about the situation they had now with their children: dependency, tantrums, lateness, sleep, jealousy & mldr;) and where we want to go (they are assertive, supportive, with a sense of humor, empaths & mldr ;.). For Maria, the point where we are, the problems that we live now, go in the “pack of boy & rdquor; and they are challenges to overcome. The future we want is a process and we cannot lose sight of destiny. It is clear that children are going to make mistakes (or “they are going to misbehave & rdquor;), but our children must be clear that “I matter to mom more than all the times I’m wrong & rdquor ;. For that, we must make them participate, because “When there is an order the resistance & rdquor; is always activated.