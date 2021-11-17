Betting on a pure genre feature film is a decision with its advantages and disadvantages. On the one hand, it is very clear that the scriptwriters and the director know the formula at this point due to the large amount of antecedents; and thus they know what the narrative codes are for sure that they must apply so as not to swing at any time. On the other hand, even though they do it well, their work can be reduced to a manual exercise, without a truly own style. Which is, in fact, what happens with the recent Way down (Jaume Balagueró, 2021).

But this does not mean at all that it is a failed film, neither monotonous nor listless; nor that, as a consequence, it will sooner or later cause the fullness of the public who have decided to pay a ticket to see it, or that they even end up hearing snoring in the darkness of the cinemas where it is being shown. The filmmaker Catalan leading this production some practice has.

His first film was the worthy The nameless (1999), awarded in Sitges, and then took missteps with Darkness (2002), Fragile (2005), [•REC] (2007), also awarded at that festival, and [•REC]² (2009). He returned to good manners thanks to As you sleep (2011), whose leading actor, Luis Tosar, received the corresponding nomination at the Goya Awards. But [•REC]4: Apocalypse (2014) represented a new setback. As to Muse (2017), falls in the bag of successes for its interesting intrigue despite the reluctance of some criticism.

A slipstream anomaly from ‘La casa de papel’

Mediaset

With the evident terrifying curriculum that Jaume Balagueró has been shaping, which could include the abominable documentary OT: the movie (2002), there is no doubt that Way down supposes an anomaly between the choices of your projects. No thematic relationship exists, not even tangential, between this thriller of robberies and robberies with his previous feature films. Although nobody has said that a filmmaker does not have the right to experiment by going out of his usual lanes.

The real problem is that some analysts have identified this film as a blatant attempt to build on the incredible success of The Money Heist (Álex Pina, since 2017), the figurehead of the Hispanic series on Netflix. And the idea may have come from there on the main stage, joining in a curious way with elements of does nothing in The Fortune (Alejandro Amenábar, 2021), but turning the focus completely around.

But if one examines the narrative and dramatic heart of Way down, you will realize that their possible similarities with the television fiction of the robbers of the red monkey and the iconic mask of Salvador Dalí they are absolutely superficial. The new feature by Jaume Balagueró stands out for its classicism in the genre and a total focus on intrigue that develops; with the motivation of the challenge, the usual explanatory sequences of what was planned, the palpable tension due to unforeseen problems that occur and the usual ingenious and devious swings.

‘Way Down’, an effective entertainment to forget

Mediaset

Instead, The Money Heist throbs with undeniable passion for his personal plots; it is not enough for him to tiptoe over them as in Way down if the second chooses that at some point; and they determine what happens on many occasions and even your compass. And there is the paradox that, in a certain scene, the unforgettable speech of The Secret in Their Eyes (Juan José Campanella, 2009) on passions.

But neither the Thom Johnson of Freddie highmore (Discovering Neverland), nor Astrid Bergès-Frisbey’s Lorraine (origins), neither him Liam cunningham (Game of Thrones), nor Gustavo de Jose Coronado (The innocent), nor Sam Riley’s James (Control), nor the Simon of Luis Tosar (Cell 211), nor Axel Stein’s Klaus (Barefoot), nor the boss of Emilio Gutiérrez Caba (The bikes are for the summer) nor Famke Janssen’s Margaret (This is how they see us), all of them interpreted with solvency, climb the walls like the characters of The Money Heist.

On the other hand, the number of those who have reached into the script to credit them is striking: Rafa Martínez (Sweet home), Andres M. Koppel (Intact), Borja González Santaolalla (What a miserable life), Michel Gaztambide (Box 507) and Rowan Athale (Wastedland). Two of them deserve our trust for their curriculum, Koppel and Gaztambide, and Athale also has previous experience in writing films such as Way down.

Be that as it may, Jaume Balagueró succeeds in his generic attempt, in which he leads us through the ins and outs of his argument with the effectiveness of timely planning, without fanfare, the appropriate contribution of the composer Arnau Bataller (A perfect day) and the sole purpose of entertaining for oblivion.