Edgar Wright, director of Last Night in Soho, broke the silence and confessed why he never released the sequel to Baby Driver, one of his most decorated works.

Hollywood it is currently marked by productions that, together, form what is known as franchises. This term refers not only to a saga, but to a title that, with sequels or spin-offs, manages to create a brand. However, not all creatives are in favor of this, as many consider that there are still one-time deliveries and that following the plot would only decrease the quality of what was done. One of these is Edgar wright, who directed Baby driver.

The film stole the applause and starred in awards season, being nominated for best. However, it has not had a continuation and the filmmaker in charge explained why.

«If I did the sequel, and I actually wrote a script already, I’d have to find a way to make it fun for me. The idea of ​​making a Xerox pure is not interesting because, as you know, these films take at least two years and in our cases, due to the pandemic, they took even longer. My general rule of thumb is that you have to really want to do them. We’ve both been in situations where we’ve walked away from a studio franchise movie because we don’t feel it. I know we share a lot of things in common, and that’s one of them«He mentioned.

«I don’t think I’ve ever done exactly the same thing twice in a row. In fact, the reason I decided to do Last Night in Soho It was because by the time Baby Driver came out, it was doing an awards race. and I got Oscar nominations, and I was getting a lot of pressure to jump right into making a sequel. And he just wasn’t ready to do the same story again. It was a conscious thing to change gears«, He concluded.

Now his new production, Last Night in Soho, is out in theaters and he hopes he can keep his good name with it. The film stars Matt smith, Anya Taylor-Joy and Thomasin McKenzie.

