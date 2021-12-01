The first thing we should know is that we can use these solutions on multiple platforms and operating systems, from mobile devices to desktop computers. This makes VLC become the player of this type of favorite content of the majority. As we mentioned before, there are several reasons with which this objective has been achieved, starting with the reliability that the software offers us.

To all this we must add the compatibility with all kinds of formats, both audio and video, that it proposes. Thanks to this, we will have practically no problem when it comes to reproducing any content with these characteristics. But that’s not all, since here we are also going to find a series of functions suitable for both novice and advanced users. Hence, VLC as a general rule is one of the applications that first light install those users who brand new equipment.

However, in these lines we are going to focus on a specific function that will surely be very useful for you. We refer to the possibility that VLC offers to convert video files in a practical and simple way. In fact, it could be said that it should become one of our main alternatives when carrying out these video conversion tasks. Next, we will mention some reasons for this.