If we refer to the software sector focused on multimedia content playback, VLC is one of the most important programs. The reasons for all this are multiple, something for which the application has earned the trust of millions of users over the years.
The first thing we should know is that we can use these solutions on multiple platforms and operating systems, from mobile devices to desktop computers. This makes VLC become the player of this type of favorite content of the majority. As we mentioned before, there are several reasons with which this objective has been achieved, starting with the reliability that the software offers us.
To all this we must add the compatibility with all kinds of formats, both audio and video, that it proposes. Thanks to this, we will have practically no problem when it comes to reproducing any content with these characteristics. But that’s not all, since here we are also going to find a series of functions suitable for both novice and advanced users. Hence, VLC as a general rule is one of the applications that first light install those users who brand new equipment.
However, in these lines we are going to focus on a specific function that will surely be very useful for you. We refer to the possibility that VLC offers to convert video files in a practical and simple way. In fact, it could be said that it should become one of our main alternatives when carrying out these video conversion tasks. Next, we will mention some reasons for this.
Use VLC to convert your videos quickly
The first thing to keep in mind in this regard is that this is a player found in most computers. Therefore, we will not have to use third-party software when it comes to convert our personal video content. We carry out the entire process from a single solution. In addition, the developers of this open source project have managed so that the conversion function can be carried out by anyone.
With this, what we really want to tell you is that even if we are novice users in this type of process, we will not have any problem converting our files. It is enough that we place ourselves in the option of Media / Convert menu and follow the steps that appear on the screen. To all the aforementioned we must add that from here we will have the possibility of using practically any video file format that we have, even MKV.
It is not only the simplicity of use that the program offers us when converting video files, but it also offers us some interesting additional functions. A clear example of all this is the possibility that we have to directly add a subtitle file. This will allow us to generate a new video file in the desired output format with their corresponding integrated subtitles, which at times will be very appreciated.