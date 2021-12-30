At this point, it goes without saying that most of our devices and computers have a browser, either their own or from third parties, that give us access to the network. These programs have gradually become more complex due to the widespread use we make of them. It is true that we have a huge number of alternatives to choose from right now. However, most users almost always opt for them. Here we talk about Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Apart from those three that are the most popular and used, we find many other very interesting proposals. Some of them focus on being light, others on privacy, others on speed when loading websites, etc. However, over the years, users increasingly prioritize their privacy when choosing and using their browser. The reasons for all this are various and it is also a path that at this time can be considered the most appropriate.

In fact, many of the developers of these programs try to make things easier for us to improve privacy and security when working with their projects.