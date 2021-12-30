For most technology users, something that certainly does not stop growing, the Internet is an important part of their lives. This is something that little by little is being extended to more and more environments and modes of use. Precisely for all this, concepts such as the browser, the security and privacy they are something that we must take very much into consideration.
At this point, it goes without saying that most of our devices and computers have a browser, either their own or from third parties, that give us access to the network. These programs have gradually become more complex due to the widespread use we make of them. It is true that we have a huge number of alternatives to choose from right now. However, most users almost always opt for them. Here we talk about Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox or Microsoft Edge.
Apart from those three that are the most popular and used, we find many other very interesting proposals. Some of them focus on being light, others on privacy, others on speed when loading websites, etc. However, over the years, users increasingly prioritize their privacy when choosing and using their browser. The reasons for all this are various and it is also a path that at this time can be considered the most appropriate.
In fact, many of the developers of these programs try to make things easier for us to improve privacy and security when working with their projects.
Reasons to improve privacy when using a browser
Only a few years ago we used this type of program to visit certain news websites or to chat with other users. However, with the passage of time things have changed a lot in this regard. At this time, web browsers allow us to carry out all kinds of tasks related to both the professional and leisure sectors.
It is for all this reason that for most of these types of uses we need access certain platforms and personal applications. How could it be otherwise, all this requires a series of credentials that we must use in the browser.
At the same time we sometimes access extremely sensitive websites and that we would not want under any circumstances to put in the hands of third parties. Here we talk about our banks, services doctors, job applications, bag, personal storage, etc. hence precisely that a good configuration related to the privacy in these programs it’s key.
In addition, to all this, we must add the growing follow-up that many websites make of our movements In Internet. This is something that can very negatively affect our privacy, so it is best to disable this directly in the browser. In short, we are increasingly working with more sensitive and personal data from our browser, hence the Privacy should be taken into account more than ever in this type of program in particular.