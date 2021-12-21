The premiere of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ has brought the Marvel superhero back to the forefront. This version of the character embodied by Tom holland it is Hollywood’s third attempt to explore its adventures in major productions in action. The first to give life to the wall-crawler was Tobey Maguire, who was scheduled to star in a fourth movie that was never made.

It cannot be said that ‘Spider-Man 3’ is the most beloved film of the trilogy directed by Sam raimi, but it did get to be the highest grossing of all with a world-wide income of 894 million dollars. Therefore, Sony did not take long to close an agreement with Raimi and Maguire to make ‘Spider-Man 4’, although initially there were rumors that the superhero would have another face …

The studio ended up hiring James Vanderbilt, whose prestige had grown several integers thanks to the ‘Zodiac’ libretto, to write the script and everything seemed to be going smoothly. A first poster was even launched confirming that its premiere would take place on May 6, 2011 and months later it was announced that Vanderbilt himself would be in charge of writing both ‘Spider-Man 5’ and ‘Spider-Man 6’. Even Raimi had dropped in 2008 the ability to shoot ‘Spider-Man 4’ and ‘Spider-Man 5’ consecutively.

A matter of script

Interestingly, it didn’t take long for the script to become the film’s main problem, so David Lindsay-Abaire and Gary Ross They made revisions of it, but Raimi was not happy with the result. In addition, he was not very satisfied with ‘Spider-Man 3’, so he wanted a possible fourth installment not to fall into the mistakes of the past. In parallel, several actors sounded strong for the film,

This led Raimi to see that it was impossible to have the film ready for the chosen date, thus communicating it to the studio. From Sony they decided to cancel ‘Spider-Man 4’, something that became official in January 2010, also announcing a reboot that would hit theaters in 2012. Raimi himself summarized what happened several years later in an interview with Vulture:

It really was a friendly and undramatic breakup. We just had a deadline and I couldn’t bring the story to the level I wanted to make it work. I was very unhappy with ‘Spider-Man 3’ and I wanted ‘Spider-Man 4’ to end in style, to be the best of all. But I couldn’t get the script in time due to my own mistakes, so I told Sony, “I don’t want to make a movie that’s less than great, so I don’t think you should do it. Go ahead with the reboot, which you already did. planning anyway. ” And Amy Pascal said “Thank you. Thank you for not wasting the study money, I appreciate your frankness.” So we ended up on good terms, with both of us trying to do the best for the fans, the good name of Spider-Man and Sony Studios.





For its part, Maguire made the following statement after knowing that it stopped giving life to the wall-crawler: “I am very proud of what we have accomplished with the Spider-Man franchise over the past decade. Beyond the movies themselves I have created long and deep friendships. I’m excited to see the next chapter of this incredible story unfold.“.

Come on, what really it was not a decision made by the actorRather, Raimi refused to carry out anything to reach the scheduled release date, while Sony was already considering the idea of ​​a reboot in advance, which would feature Andrew Garfield as the protagonist. But how he ended up leaving the saga after two films, we’ll talk another time.