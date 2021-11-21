An upside down statue in Australia? It makes for a lot of jokes when you live in the Northern Hemisphere. But there is a curious story behind.

The adventurer Charles La Trobe he was already a controversial man in his day. He was born in London in 1801, but from a very young age he set out to explore the world, climbing the Alps and traveling to Mexico.

Years later he traveled to Australia, where he helped administer several colonies, until he became lieutenant-governor of the province of Victoria, in 1951.

La Trobe was a cultured man who improved the city’s water supply, and established several institutions, such as the City University, the State Library, the Botanic Gardens, and the Royal Melbourne Hospital.

Looking for an exotic place to visit on your vacation? There are abandoned cities that can be explored today. These are the best known, open to visitors … if you dare.

Despite this, he was highly criticized in his time, and he did not spend long in office. In 1854 he returned to the United Kingdom, due to a wife’s illness.

It has been in recent years that historians have recognized his contribution to the state of Victoria, where the city of Melbourne is found.

In 2004, in the university of La Trobe, named in his name, they decided to erect a statue to honor him. Sculptor Charles Robb surprised everyone by presenting a statue upside down:

According to the author, “the work attempts to address the tension between the authority of the monument (as a civic marker and portrait form) and its invisibility in public space, while addressing (and subverting) the “authorless” nature of the figurative monument“.

We assume that the artist realized that nobody understood that description, so in another interview He explained it in another way: “the statue embodies the notion that universities should turn ideas around“.

Now yes.

Buying a cheap mobile in 2021 is a smart decision, if you only need the everyday functions that are required of a smartphone. These are the best cheap mobiles of 2021.

It must be clarified that it is not the typical bronze statue with the foot in stone. So that he could hold himself in that position, La Trobe statue is made of polyester resin, fiberglass, polystyrene, polyurethane and steel, and painted to look like stone and bronze.

She has managed to become famous. It is the only upside down statue in the world. At least, the only world known …