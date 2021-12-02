Why the Redmi that arrive in Spain are different from the Chinese

Mobile phones sold in China they have always kept certain differences regarding the version that reaches Spain. Mainly, because those distributed in the Asian country do not have Google services, although they do not have an extended language package either, since only Chinese or English can be established.
However, in Redmi not only do these circumstances occur, but it also shows different aspects in regards to properties of their smartphones, as is the case with the new Redmi Note 11 that is yet to come and that will be the successor to the Redmi Note 10 series.
Goodbye MediaTek
According to the information that has come to light in recent weeks, Xiaomi would have opted for the decision to modify the processor of the Redmi Note 11 that will arrive in Spain. In the case of models sold in China, these bring with them a CPU MediaTek Dimensity 810. On the other hand, the Pro version of this device has a Dimensity 920 integrated.
If the rumors are true, Redmi terminals would arrive with semiconductors Snapdragon in all other markets, among which is Spain. The data suggests that it could be a Snapdragon 778G for the Redmi Note 11 Pro and a Snapdragon 695 for the base model.
At the moment the exact date of its arrival in Spanish territory is unknown, but it is estimated that the new phones of the brand would be launched during the first quarter of 2022. A date that is not very far away.
Why these changes
While it is true that some of the alterations suffered by mobile phones depending on the market are due to the legislation of the territory specific. But the issues related to this aspect revolve around notions discussed at the beginning such as the inability to access Google applications, the language or problems around 5G connectivity.
As for the specs is concerned, this change in its components would only be a decision of the company itself for various reasons. In fact, Samsung has been following a similar practice for some time, since several of its terminals have a different processor depending on the market.
In the case of Xiaomi, it may be due to the fact of betting on a company of the same country of origin than the company, as MediaTek also comes from China, while Qualcomm is American.