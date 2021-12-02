Why the Redmi that arrive in Spain are different from the Chinese

Mobile phones sold in China they have always kept certain differences regarding the version that reaches Spain. Mainly, because those distributed in the Asian country do not have Google services, although they do not have an extended language package either, since only Chinese or English can be established.

However, in Redmi not only do these circumstances occur, but it also shows different aspects in regards to properties of their smartphones, as is the case with the new Redmi Note 11 that is yet to come and that will be the successor to the Redmi Note 10 series.

Goodbye MediaTek

According to the information that has come to light in recent weeks, Xiaomi would have opted for the decision to modify the processor of the Redmi Note 11 that will arrive in Spain. In the case of models sold in China, these bring with them a CPU MediaTek Dimensity 810. On the other hand, the Pro version of this device has a Dimensity 920 integrated.