Why the Redmi K50 is going to be a real rocket in the high range

Curiously this week that we have met the next high-end processor of the Chinese chip manufacturer, we have also known what its first destination could be. And it is that as you know, a few days ago the passage through AnTuTu of MediaTek Dimensity 2000 resulted in the performance test score that we have ever known, because exceeded one million points without problems , something unprecedented of course. And just now we have heard a reference to it from the head of Redmi, Lu Weibing, who has become “crazy” with the new MediaTek processor on his Weibo account.

A few days ago we knew some information related to one of the future high-end phones on Android , which has left many of us speechless, due to the record score it has obtained in the AnTuTu performance test.

Everyone assumes that these words from the head of Redmi are a way to advance that the brand will have this new processor as soon as possible. Therefore, it is to be expected that its next top of the range, precisely the Redmi K50, be the first to have it And therefore, if what we have seen in the high-end range is true, to be the first mobile to break that million point barrier in AnTuTu, or at least one of the first.

We will have to wait for 2022

The new MediaTek processor is expected to arrive early next year, so the successor to the Redmi K40 is expected to debut around the Chinese New Year around February. A mobile that should have the best possible specifications, at least in several aspects. Like the screen, probably with 120Hz refresh rate or 144Hz, with QHD + resolution.

As well as his drums, which will probably debut the 120W ultra fast charge, which we have already seen even in the mid-range of the brand. If we add this processor to this, there is no doubt that we could be facing one of the fastest mobiles of 2022 with that Dimensity 2000 at the helm. Many predict this year the surprise of the brand to Qualcomm, in the fiefdom of this, the high-end, we will see if it comes true.