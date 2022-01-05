Last November, the downward trend for used cars was broken. This market will remain one of the most important in terms of sales in Europe throughout 2022, with an increasing price. An unprecedented situation caused by different factors that have aligned to lead to a unique moment in the industry.

It is the less curious that a high percentage of customers who are interested in buying new cars eventually fall for used cars. Despite the fact that brands have less and less stock and that the bargains on the market are also increasingly difficult to find with only “zero kilometer” units, this used market is beginning to gain ground throughout Europe.

In the case of Spain, which we have been analyzing month by month, the negative trend reversed last November, so that For every new car, 2.8 second-hand vehicles have been sold. A very significant fact that represents a really special and unique situation. And it is that the Covid-19 pandemic and the serious situation of microchips that affects new cars have reached such high delivery times that customers who need a car are already looking at the second-hand market, despite about what the prices of many of these cars are through the roof.

Used cars and kilometer zero are no longer abundant due to the microchip crisis

There are more customers than used cars on offer

To get an idea the price of second-hand cars in Germany has grown in the last year between 5 and 15%. Even some very specific models, with special equipment, can cost almost like a new model, with the important difference that the first one is taken directly, and for the new one you have to wait for the estimated delivery time plus the relevant delays. And, as we already know, time is money, so the balance falls on the side of the used.

The current market situation, caused by semiconductors especially, have had an important consequence on the offer of the occasion, decreasing very significantly. The dealers barely have the units For typical demonstrations, there are also not enough units of company cars and rental companies have also downgraded the purchase of new units. Until now, all these vehicles were sold after a while in use, and today there are none. With these factors in hand, it stands to reason that the market increases its prices, since there is more demand than supply.

The big problem is that, if the price of new cars has increased in 2021 and in 2022 it will also do so, The same line will also continue in used cars with increasingly rising prices. In fact, German DAT experts estimate that this price increase will last until 2023especially because of the microchip crisis. A situation that goes hand in hand, and that also has an added component in the price of fuel, since the newer diesel cars are not preferred options for customers.