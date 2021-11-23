The Netflix miniseries Halston has become the streaming platform’s newest exponent of content marketing. Several months after its launch, it remains among the most viewed.

The series that portrays the life of the designer from the 70s who dressed celebrities such as Liz Taylor and Lauren Hutton, has become a trend again, especially because it is a story that combines decadence, sexual freedom, drugs and endless parties in Manhattan.

Real life brought to the small screen is a magnet for new audiences. It is demonstrated by many examples, from the Luis Miguel series to the life of Diego Maradona.

Halston depicts the life of Roy Halston Frowick (played by Ewan McGregor), a stylist who forever alters American fashion from sexy and sophisticated designs that would previously have been labeled indecent or provocative.

Talented and histrionic, Halston was a character of irresistible magnetism, both in those years and now, 40 years later, as the protagonist of a series that gives an excuse to watch on Netflix.

A contemporary of Andy Warhol, Halston came to New York from Chicago. He began designing hats and ended up being one of the greatest exponents of fashion on the North American East Coast thanks to his creativity, his talent and an incipient and very careful marketing strategy (although it was not called that way).

Its clients, from Jackie Kennedy to Liz Taylor, Liza Minelli, Biance, Mick Jagger, Anjelica Houton and Margaux Hemingway, give the Netflix series an added appeal. The same as the great parties in the mythical Studio 54.

The beauty of Netflix content is that it features people who were unknown to many. As an example, this is the most valued comment on Google: “I don’t know who Halston was, I had no idea how influential he was and just to see the creative process and the dresses is worth it. I really liked the supporting actors and I am happy to get rid of the bad taste in my mouth that Ewan Mcgregor left me in birds of prey ”.

Netflix and the rebirth of the Halston brand

For the Halston brand, the partnership with Netflix was key to having a renewed takeoff in 2021.

The brand that was born with the designer became part of Norton Simon Industries in 1973.

In 1975 he added men’s clothing and a perfume. In fact, the perfume was known simply as “Halston” and was sold in a bottle designed by a close friend of the designer, Elsa Peretti, who would eventually become one of the greatest jewelry creatives for Tiffany & Co.

Halston released a collection based on the wardrobe of the miniseries. There were 10 pieces designed and made by Robert Rodríguez, current creative director of the fashion company.