When a professional film analyst or a simple viewer settles down to watch the belated sequel to a movie or saga that has meant a lot to the culture of the entire world, such as Star Wars: The Force Awakens (JJ Abrams, 2015) or Blade runner 2049 (Denis Villeneuve, 2017), the fear of encountering something that is not at the same height or even that it is nonsense seems difficult to avoid. Now it has been released The Matrix Resurrections (Lana Wachowski, 2021), and it makes sense to have the fly behind the ear.

Unfortunately, with good reason. Not because the new film can be considered a mess, not even failed. But there is no doubt that you will find light years from the original trilogy, formed by Matrix, Matrix Reloaded Y Matrix Revolutions (Wachowski Sisters, 1999, 2003), at all levels: the script is much simpler, the scope of the adventure, reduced; the technique, competent but almost never to the delight; and the incredible combat choreographies that amazed us in the previous films have lost steam because they are not planned the same or as well.

Leaving a fascinating background in the bones

Warner Bros.

But not only that, well The Matrix Resurrections has nothing to do with the complex story from the original movies. They take away all the philosophical and literary substratum and the computer and religious metaphors and leave their fascinating argument in the bones, in pure narrative. The preceding installments harbored layers of interpretation; They have been removed from the latter and are limited to recounting another adventures of Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss). It is like a shell with fireworks and without depth that entertains but does not captivate.

There is not much eloquence in the dialogues either. Lana Wachowski has wanted to replace Lilly idem with the contributions of David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon (Sense8) in the script, but there is no color. Among other circumstances, because the one is responsible for the novel on which it was based The cloud atlas (2012) and all their silly fanfare new age, and has spread it to The Matrix Resurrections with the ñoñez of the love connection as a dramatic motor, which is explicitly indicated at the end of the film’s credits, keep an eye on the data.

The monologues and comments of the agent smith (Hugo Weaving), about which explanations are lacking, were to wish that he would never shut up, and what Jonathan Groff’s (Mindhunter), neither fu nor fa. The new Morpheus of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (The great Showman) lacks the charisma of Laurence Fishburne for the same reason. And that they have transformed poor Merovingian into a pitiful mix between the vagabond of 12 monkeys (Terry Gilliam, 1995) and the Tasmanian Devil of the Looney tunes (since 1930) is something amazing for inconceivable.

‘The Matrix Resurrections’, a correct but very disappointing movie

Warner Bros.

But, if there is something in The Matrix Resurrections That this out of place without discussion, it is ridiculous humor, even meta-references and, most especially, that shameful post-credit scene that would be better off if it didn’t exist. Not only because it does not square with the essential solemnity of the other films, but also because of the low standard of the jokes, whose lack of wit places them at a rather deplorable level. Luckily this annoying addition only forces us to twist the gesture twice.

In any case, this work no It constitutesa bad feature film action and science fiction. The tables are still noticeable to Lana Wachowski, who manages to distract us with the new adventures of Neo and Trinity. Above all, in the massive climactic sequence, with its alternate montage and the great help of the soundtrack composed by Johnny Klimek (Portraits of an obsession) and Tom Tykwer (True), which does not reach that of Don Davis although he defends himself. But is enormously disappointing within of his saga because they have emptied it of content. The Matrix Resurrections it’s … something else.