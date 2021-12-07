It was not an easy task to end ‘La casa de papel’, in part because it already had one when it finished its time on Antena 3 after two rounds of episodes. With his jump to Netflix, the series opted for a different energy, boosting adrenaline above the rest, reaching its peak in this way with the fifth episode of this last season.

However, there were five more to close the story of the robbery of the Bank of Spain, so the rules of the game changed. Now it was time to find a farewell that would maintain that more overwhelming and surprising side of the series, but also recover its most emotional side in a consistent way and function as a farewell. We all had our preferences about what we wanted to happen, but I think the ‘La casa de papel’ team has come up with a perfect closing for the stage of the series on Netflix.

Beware of SPOILERS from here

A change of focus

‘The Money Heist’ led a dangerous climb from the beginning of the third season. Everything seemed to be the search for the most difficult yet so that the series never ceased to be at the top. Little did any kind of excess matter, even to introduce new characters, since everything seemed to count. It is not that these last episodes lack script twists that anyone could argue, but there is a fundamental change: all are oriented to make the pieces fit together for the end.

Take, for example, everything related to the sudden appearance of the son and the ex from Berlin to screw up the Professor’s plans and get the gold. A very clear coup to complicate everything at the last minute and then solve everything with some speed, partly because there simply was no more time.

All of this has a double function. On the one hand, it gives some sense to all those flashbacks about the character played by Pedro Alonso that more than once it seemed that they were only there to be able to recount the character of Berlin. On the other, it adds emotion and uncertainty to keep the viewer tense, but it is still a way station for the Professor’s latest great trick to get his way in a situation in which everything seems to be against him.





That allows the series give some more space to the characters in these last chapters. Be it to get to know them a little better like Pamplona and its unexpected romantic interest in Lisbon, something used as mere comic relief doomed to go nowhere, or simply to fix what seemed almost broken as the relationship between Denver and Stockholm.

What’s more, the tone has also diversified, leaving more space for both humor and emotionality, thus paving the way to a resolution in which relief weighs more to see the gang escape and start a new life. Be careful, that ‘The paper house’ still wants to play with our emotions, although I’m sure I’m not the only one who was very clear that no one had died, because one thing is to sacrifice one or two characters, but to charge all the members of the band that remained within the Bank of Spain is something that was clearly not going to happen.

Fitting the pieces





Are we then left with a too complacent ending destined to make all the spectators happy? I can understand who makes that reading of it, because in itself it was still the easiest solution, but first the series chooses to do something that the public’s sympathy for the robbers could have been charged.

I mean the fact that the Professor makes it clear that they are thieves willing to let an entire country sink in order to get away with it. That one thing is that you dislike Tamayo and his methods become despicable, something that the series knows how to use very well in its favor by forcing him to accept an agreement that with another interlocutor would probably have been impossible, but another that this selfishness is clear. , that they They are willing to do whatever it takes to get away with the gold.

Nor am I forgetting something that the series itself makes explicit when pointing out that the fact that some forgeries serve as great economic support for our country is something very Spanish, with the ‘Lazarillo de Tormes’ as the main exponent of this path. That more mischievous side also has its negative counterpart in our society, but in the case of ‘La casa de papel’ it has been the last great ace up the Professor’s sleeve, and one that is easy to assume instead of dedicating ourselves to fault it. That there will be someone who will do it, but there always is, no matter what you do.





In this way, the closure of ‘La casa de papel’ on Netflix is very satisfying, knowing how to integrate everything previously seen, but also recovering the fact that the characters come first. That one thing can be very frenetic, but if what happens to them I do not care, the thing ends up making water.

Here it has been known to use the death of Tokyo to relaunch everything for the last time, without the need to pay so much attention to making us suffer for the fate of its protagonists, since here it has been necessary to remind us again why we were fond of them in the first place , thus achieving its denouement feels like something earned, and not as a last leap into the void to surprise us.