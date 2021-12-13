If you cannot rest at night it can bring risks to your health or even your mood, frustration, empathy or ability to communicate correctly with your partner.

Sleeping in the same bed with your partner is something signed in stone, but really this should not be the case in many cases.

Snoring, kicking during the night, insomnia or any other key element during the night can turn into real nightmares and all this converges in a really annoying key point: you can not sleep.

Being deprived of those 7 or 8 hours of sleep each night can lead to increased risk of diabetes, stroke, cardiovascular disease, and dementia, according to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This list of problems, added to many other points, may be the reason why it is necessary to sleep in separate beds and even in different rooms if the situation is more serious than normal.

Wendy Troxel, Senior Behavioral Scientist at RAND Corporation and Sleep Specialist, has published a book that echoes CNN, Sharing the Covers: Every Couple’s Guide to Better Sleep, where he talks about when is the perfect time to ask for a dream divorce and thus improve both your emotional stability and your daily life.

“Lack of sleep can affect key aspects of how your relationship works, such as your mood, your level of frustration, your tolerance, your empathy, and your ability to communicate with your partner and other important people in your life.“Troxel explains in the book.

Not surprisingly, a key question arises here: Is it bad if you and your partner sleep apart? Troxel responds forcefully: “The answer is no, not necessarily. and it may even have some relevant advantages“.

If you are not sleeping well by “guilt“from your partner will not let you reach your full potential during the day because you will not be rested.

A research of Troxel with his companions makes it clear that a person who has rested well is “a better communicator, happier, more empathetic, more attractive and fun“All traits that are key to developing and maintaining strong relationships, he says.

Sleeping apart can help couples to be happierless resentful and better able to enjoy their time together in bed, particularly on weekends when work demands are lighter, Troxel adds.

“I tell couples to try to think of it not as a dream divorce request, but as forging a dream alliance.“, Add. “At the end of the day, there is nothing healthier, happier and even sexier than a good night’s sleep“.

In this sense, the best possible decision is to bet on 2 double beds together instead of one double, since with that alone you can put an end to kicking, someone getting up at night and waking up the other by their movement and even that they do not remove the blanket during the night.

However, if this doesn’t work and you can’t get to sleep because of snoring, smells, or whatever is on your mind, the decision may be to sleep in separate rooms.

This does not mean that there can be no connection in the couple in other fields and it can even be more positive.

“Couples can still make the bedroom a sacred space, even if they choose not to sleep togetherTroxel explains.May develop bedtime rituals and use that time to really connect with your partner instead of being independently on a phone or laptop or whatever“.

“We know that self-disclosure is good for relationships, it’s good for sleeping“adds Troxel.”If you tell your partner that you are grateful, it is a deep form of connection. Gratitude is good for relationships, it’s good for sleep“.

What’s more, of course, this “dream divorce“It doesn’t have to be like this always, Troxel points out. This decision could be made a couple of days a week, every 2 nights or whatever. In the end each couple is unique.

“There really is no ‘one size fits all’ sleeping strategy for all couples,” Troxel clarifies. “It’s really about finding the strategy that works best for you 2“, sentence.

This article was published in Business Insider Spain by Carlos Ferrer-Bonsoms Cruz.