Control and manage in the best way in our e-book filesIt is as important as doing it with our saved photos and videos. In this way we will be able to have a library where its contents are correctly organized and we can quickly find specific titles, where Caliber will be of help to us.
Over the years these ebooks or digital books they are spreading significantly. We no longer only talk about the usual novels with which to spend our moments of leisure, but here we include reports, essays, courses, manuals, etc. Sometimes we find that we have a library made up of hundreds or thousands of these files. It is precisely for this reason that the most advisable thing is to use some software that helps us in the organization and management.
Perhaps the most popular and used proposal in the sector is Caliber. Here we find an open source project that keeps updating and growing to offer us everything we need. To its credit, it has all kinds of functions and characteristics related to these digital contents that will be of great help to us. But despite everything that this software or similar ones presents us, we must also do our part.
With this we mean that we must configure and use this type of solutions for the management of electronic books in the best way. Those functions that they offer us and that we are talking about are there for us to know set up and use conveniently. It is true that, for example, free software is quite simple to use, but there are some features that if we don’t know how to use them are more harmful than useful.
It is not always advisable to modify the metadata in Caliber
Here we want to focus on the metadata that Caliber allows us to modify or add to our ebooks. For those of you who do not know, these correspond to hidden information belonging to each of the files and that can be used for later identification. These metadata can be found in electronic books, Word documents, photos, videos, etc. They are not always visible, so we have to use certain programs that allow us to add, edit or delete them.
This is the case of the aforementioned Caliber, which gives us the possibility of modify this content metadata from our library, but it is not always recommended. The first thing we must take into consideration is that this hidden information is used to correctly order these contents based on the specified fields. Therefore, if we modify them, this could have repercussionsadversely affect the organization of our library.
To give you an idea among these metadata we can find the subject of the book, its author, ISBN, Release year, edition, etc. All of this is usually used to correctly catalog these contents. Therefore, in certain cases, even if we make small changes to this metadata, the e-book can be lost in our library. Also, neither should we modify this information since the store itself or the author is the one who has included them. In this way, if we modify these internal data of the file, we could lose some rights with respect to it.