Over the years these ebooks or digital books they are spreading significantly. We no longer only talk about the usual novels with which to spend our moments of leisure, but here we include reports, essays, courses, manuals, etc. Sometimes we find that we have a library made up of hundreds or thousands of these files. It is precisely for this reason that the most advisable thing is to use some software that helps us in the organization and management.

Perhaps the most popular and used proposal in the sector is Caliber. Here we find an open source project that keeps updating and growing to offer us everything we need. To its credit, it has all kinds of functions and characteristics related to these digital contents that will be of great help to us. But despite everything that this software or similar ones presents us, we must also do our part.

With this we mean that we must configure and use this type of solutions for the management of electronic books in the best way. Those functions that they offer us and that we are talking about are there for us to know set up and use conveniently. It is true that, for example, free software is quite simple to use, but there are some features that if we don’t know how to use them are more harmful than useful.