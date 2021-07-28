Neither as a team nor individually, Simone biles He has withdrawn from some tests in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games due to an anxiety problem. Although the 24-year-old medalist has not given many explanations (nor does she have to), some media have already searched her life to find out about where anxiety may come. However, they miss an important detail: the pressure of being the best gymnast ever, as many have cataloged it.

Biles has been overcome by the situation and has made the best decision for her: to leave. You haven’t dropped all your evidence at once; But she could do it in the next few days if she continues to feel overwhelmed. Or not. It all depends on how the young woman feels in the different tests and if the pressure and anxiety push her enough to quit. His intention was probably not to teach anyone a lesson; but Simone Biles has. And it is that, sometimes, when the situation overtakes us and the anxiety disorder attacks, it is best to get away from stressors. In this case, some of the events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

What is Anxiety Disorder?

“Anxiety is a perception of danger. Anxiety arises evolutionarily as a way to protect ourselves. If I perceive that I am in danger, I do something to try to avoid it. It serves to protect us from things that are very basic for survival, such as a lion that can eat, “he explains to Hypertextual Elena Montero, psychologist. Anxiety may have been experienced by anyone from time to time; but anxiety disorder is different.

“A person with an anxiety disorder perceives danger in situations that are not really dangerous,” he adds. That is to say, there is no danger in Biles doing his routines, he has practiced them countless times. However, your mind does perceive the Olympics as a dangerous situation. “Winning gold or silver is not dangerous for the survival of an athlete; but not getting them is a very important danger. Because it will have a very important media significance, because it will not be up to the task, due to disappointment the team and the country. And that all the work in recent years has not led him to meet his goal, “Montero lists. “All of this is a danger for Simone, although evolutionarily and biologically it shouldn’t be considered a danger, but it is.”

The importance of society

“Human beings have a part of the perception of danger related to society”

In addition, Montero explains that there is a very important social part of anxiety disorder. “Human beings have a part of the perception of danger related to society. If society rejects us for something, it could affect our survival, “says the psychologist from the other end of the phone.” For example, if in the cave days someone disliked and was thrown out of the tribe, he it just didn’t have the ability to survive because it can’t hunt certain animals or it doesn’t have fire, among other things, “he adds.

“We have the perception that the opinion of others is not important and, yes, we must relativize what others think; but it does not matter to us, because it has consequencesIn fact, the consequences Simone Biles will have to face are many. From being reminded for the rest of her career (and life) that she dropped out of testing due to the anxiety disorder she suffers, to a possible loss of sponsors due to not having competed, and also being asked why she did it or having doubts about her abilities as a gymnast.

Luckily for Simone Biles, society is more and more aware of mental health and perhaps it will give a push more for people to understand that anxiety disorder can be very harsh.

Danilo Borges / ME / Brazil2016

Should it be considered an injury?

“Anxiety is to the mind what pain is to the body”

But should anxiety disorder be considered an injury? For Montero it is clear: yes. “High-performance sports are unnatural stress”, Explain. “I think we should consider to what extent it compensates that for the flag of a country to appear in the first place in a sport it is worth the suffering of some people … It is a bit inhumane to me”, reflects the psychologist. “They should not risk their health for this. Just like we don’t want someone to be injured to win a competition at all costs, “he says.

“Anxiety is to the mind what pain is to the body,” says Montero. “Just as we shouldn’t want a person to compete with severe pain; we shouldn’t force people with anxiety disorder to compete for publicity for a country“, he says.” I suggest that within sport anxiety is taken into account as a health risk. In this case, mental health; but it falls within the health of the human being. “” Measures must be taken, because elite athletes they have many factors to have a lot of anxiety. It is normal for them to feel that they are in danger, a minimal error is a great consequence, “he says.” The performance they have is not achieved by the rest of the world in their day-to-day lives and for them it is much easier to make mistakes. ”

Moreover, how you deal with anxiety disorder is also very important. Training so hard also takes them away from possible ways to stop feeling that way. “They are too isolated from real life, which is what would make them relativize those small errors, “says Montero.

Abandon, the best decision for Biles

On whether Montero as a psychologist had recommended Biles to retire, she explains that he did. “If you have very high anxiety levels, yes.”

“Anxiety disorders have many consequences and until you recover it can take years and it involves a lot of suffering. Suffering is not justified or causing a disease in a person because he stays in the competition.” Elena Montero, psychologist

Simone Biles has decided to put her mental health ahead of the medals (gold, most likely). Only she knows exactly what she is going through and, for that reason, her withdrawal from the tests should not be judged. Because it should be like the one who has muscle problems or breaks a bone; anxiety disorder should be considered an injury among Olympians because the pressure at those levels is so great. And no, not even the Olympic titans should suffer this.