We have all been aware of the constant statements that have been expressed about the Microsoft Xbox Game Pass service by PlayStation executives and developers, where they do not criticize the service but do put its business model in check, arguing that it does not hold up over time. Today, former PlayStation director Shawn Layden, has said quite a few things regarding the service, giving a really biased look at what it offers and what will be in the future Game Pass.

In an interview with the medium Gamesindustry.biz, Layden shared his look regarding Game Pass. Although in certain aspects of the immediate present he is right, for the most part it is biased and with a clear double intention. Of course, through marketing tactics, They are looking to lower the popularity of Game Pass a bit to pave the PlayStation service (yes, it will also have a streaming service). In this article, I will try to give you another look, from my opinion and with a well-founded basis that Xbox Game Pass will be sustainable in the future.

Why Shawn Layden Is Wrong When Talking About Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass profits grow again and help break Microsoft record

It is no coincidence that, as the quote above says, every time new games are announced and added to the service’s list, Microsoft’s profits and historical records soar through the roof. This is the factor that, determines and has determined in all these months that the new consoles have been on the market, the purchase and trust that players have placed in Xbox. As a result of the above, it is that Microsoft has sold many more Xbox Series X | S than Xbox One, in large part, by Game Pass (in the absence of great exclusives).

One of the points that Layden speaks that could be awarded as valid, in that today, Xbox Game Pass is not profitable, since just as Microsoft is doing with its consoles, is offering it at a loss. However, this is the investment that they have wanted and that should be made, since as the great titles of Xbox and Bethesda for example, along with other gems arrive at the service, they will attract more and more players.

The service already has more than 20 million subscribers, a really high number if we think about how long it has been in the market. In the words of analyst Jeff Grubb, Microsoft would already be in a healthy position with the service when it reaches 40 million subscribers, eliminating Xbox Live Gold and keeping only Game Pass. It only has half the subscribers left, with almost all of the exclusives still absent.

Avalanche Studios highlights the importance of Xbox Game Pass

Another strong point that elevates the service is the constant support of the developers. Xbox Game Pass is a huge sample window so that non-AAA titles can be published, known, and played, making the indie and service industry grow like a snowball. Also, the games that are added to the Game Pass are always the standard versions, and that it is also planned from a commercial point of view. For the most fanatical of the titles and who want a more pro version or expansion passes, they can purchase it, generating extra income for Microsoft.

Undoubtedly, Xbox Game Pass is just beginning, it is just the tip of the iceberg what Microsoft has shown us so far, and clearly it has many news prepared for us that no one knows yet. The beginning of any new business and trend is not easy, just look at the difficult beginnings that Netflix had for example. However, and according to a large part of the analysts in this industry, the future is the cloud, the future is streaming, the future is services, and that is exactly what Microsoft is doing.

Last updated on 2020-11-28. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.