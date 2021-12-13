Actually, we find a mini pc in the form of a small base plate to which we can connect a multitude of additional devices to get the most out of it. To all this, we can add the operating systems and software that we can install once it is working. Not to forget the low price that the acquisition of a Raspberry Pi proposes so that we can experiment and try everything we want.
Precisely in these lines we are going to focus on the operating systems, specifically in one of the alternatives of this type, which we can use here. At first many users opt for the system of the board itself, Raspbian. But as we mentioned there are many other more than interesting proposals. The choice of one or the other will largely depend on the type of use we want to make of this mini PC. There are those who just want to experiment, others use it like a conventional PC, to perform more specific tasks, such as multimedia center, or even for play.
Next, we will talk about one of the most widespread and beloved systems for this particular device. We refer to RetroPie, a software that has long been the first choice of many Raspberry Pi users.
What does RetroPie offer us to install it on a Raspberry Pi
At this point, the first thing to know is that this is an operating system specially designed for help us in our free time. Well we say this because RetroPie is basically focused on helping us enjoy games on our Raspberry Pi. Actually, what we are going to achieve here, which is precisely the secret of its success, is to have a retro game emulation machine.
Thanks to the wide connectivity offered by this mini PC, with the aforementioned operating system we will have access to a multitude of retro game titles. This is something that undoubtedly draws the attention of millions of users around the world who want to remember and continue to enjoy old video games. The proper functioning of this software is largely due to the fact that is based on the aforementioned Raspbian in addition to other open source projects.
To all that has been said, we must add that this is an operating system that is capable of emulating a multitude of retro gaming platforms. This means that from this set we will have access to titles belonging to both old arcade machines and consoles from previous generations. Another interesting fact that makes things much easier for us is the way install RetroPie on our Raspberry Pi.
At this point it is worth mentioning that we have the possibility of installing the software on an existing copy of Raspbian. In addition, and how could it be otherwise, we can also start from scratch. This translates into installing the image of this system focused on retro games on our device.