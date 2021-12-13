Actually, we find a mini pc in the form of a small base plate to which we can connect a multitude of additional devices to get the most out of it. To all this, we can add the operating systems and software that we can install once it is working. Not to forget the low price that the acquisition of a Raspberry Pi proposes so that we can experiment and try everything we want.

Precisely in these lines we are going to focus on the operating systems, specifically in one of the alternatives of this type, which we can use here. At first many users opt for the system of the board itself, Raspbian. But as we mentioned there are many other more than interesting proposals. The choice of one or the other will largely depend on the type of use we want to make of this mini PC. There are those who just want to experiment, others use it like a conventional PC, to perform more specific tasks, such as multimedia center, or even for play.

Next, we will talk about one of the most widespread and beloved systems for this particular device. We refer to RetroPie, a software that has long been the first choice of many Raspberry Pi users.