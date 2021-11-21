In this way, instead of having to install several applications to view photos, play our favorite music, or watch movies and series, we install just one that does all these tasks. Even if we opt for this second option, there are many alternatives that we can choose from. One of the most popular is the so-called Kodi multimedia center.

This is a complete software solution that comes from the previous XBMC and that has been with us for many years earning the trust of users. However, despite all the functionality it presents to us, it cannot always be considered the best option in this regard. We tell you all this because there are times when we should discard this option and opt for other programs to work with our multimedia content. The reasons for all this are simple and we are going to talk about them below.

Its interface and consumption of PC resources

The first thing we should know is that this is a program that offers a somewhat peculiar user interface. In fact, when we run it, it sometimes gives the feeling that we have an independent operating system to reproduce and manage our content of this type. When obviously it is not so, simply Kodi wants to give us an environment independent of the team’s system. In addition, this environment is completely customizable through skins that we can add and customizable functions.