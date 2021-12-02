Red Notice movie on Netflix. (photo: With Pochoclos)

When it comes to bargain games worth watching and enjoying, Netflix tends to do well. Streaming platforms have a particular content positioning strategy. Some movies that seemed less attractive but did not get much publicity suddenly exploded, such as Lady’s Gambit. On the other hand, productions like Red Alert (Red Alert for its translation into Spanish), which has enough demand to reach different parts, have yielded positive results. The latest news on the content service is related to this latest film.

Red Alert is starring Ryan reynolds, Dwayne johnson and Gal gadot. Each of these actors, in their own way, reaches different audiences and is a money-making machine for productions, following their fame and hard-earned positions in movies and TV shows. Deadpool (Tim Miller), series like Ballers (Stephen Levinson, 2015) or franchises like Fast and furious and also productions Wonder woman (Patty Jenkins, 2017).

Being able to bring them together, including absolutely all the productions involved, requires a remarkable investment on Netflix’s part: it is by far his most expensive movie, with a budget of around $ 200 million. However, in terms of public reception, such an injection paid off.

Why Red Alert is the most watched movie in Netflix history

‘Red Alert’ is now officially the most watched Netflix movie during its premiere. Already last week he was on the verge of snatching the first position from ‘Bird Box’, which has maintained that honor for almost three years. TO Now, the film starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot has succeeded , at least according to the data provided by the platform itself.

Red Alert generated 328.8 million viewing hours. This makes it the most watched movie in the platform’s history. Second at this time, as already mentioned above, is Blind (Bird Box), with Sandra Bullock, who reached 282 million hours of playback in 2018. The really funny thing is that Red Alert has been on the platform for less than a month, after premiering on November 12.

To measure this number, we have an additional piece of information: at least 50% of the platform’s global subscribers have seen Red Alert. Currently, the film is in the TOP 10 of the platform in at least 94 countries. This may not be the last good news from Netflix for the end of the year, as the service will launch The Witcher later this month.

Already thinking about Red Alert 2

It’s clear Netflix has a sequel in mind, as confirmed Rawson Marshall Thurber, director and writer of the first play:

I’m not working on the script for the sequel, but I have been thinking what I would do in a continuation and I don’t want to tell it ahead of time, but yeah, we’ve had those conversations with Netflix. “

It has been reported that Netflix wants to make ‘Red Alert’ a franchise of high trade. After all, this is his most expensive and watched movie to date, And his spirit has opened the door to more adventures for the characters played by Johnson, Reynolds and Gadot.

Now, it is only a matter of time and money for ‘Red Alert 2 ′ be successful, and that all the guests are sure to want to make even more money, which can add to costs.

