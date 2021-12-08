Many clueless users believe that the message they have received is really legitimate, it was actually sent by the bank or any other service they use. They click and the browser automatically takes them to a page that pretends to be official, but is actually a hoax.

Why is this happening? One of the causes is that we use a large number of applications banking, to buy online, social networks, mail … Hackers can send SMS with links that supposedly serve to verify a purchase, solve an account problem, recover a password …

Today the mobile we use it for almost everything. We can navigate, use social networks, messaging applications … It has almost as many possibilities as a computer. But of course, it also has its disadvantages and one of them is precisely that it is more likely to fall into the trap of Phishing attacks.

Importantly, attackers also take advantage of the rise of different services, such as e-commerce or platforms like Netflix. They tend to launch baits aimed at these sectors, where they hope to have a greater probability of success when users connect from mobile.

The main problem is that it is more difficult to detect Phishing when we use the mobile. Users tend to be more confident that the devices are safe and they relax in the face of the main measures that must be taken to be protected at all times.

Key points to avoid Phishing

So what can we do to be protected from Phishing on mobile? Basically we must take into account the same measures as in the case of the computer. First and foremost is the common sense. We must avoid making mistakes such as logging in to pages that are not official, clicking third-party links, installing applications outside of official stores, etc.

But in addition, it will also be essential protect our device. It is vital that it is properly updated, that it has security programs such as a good antivirus and that we keep it clean, with programs that are legitimate.

Another very important point is enable two-step authentication. Beyond creating strong passwords, 2FA will further protect our accounts. It is an extra layer of security that will allow that in the event that an intruder steals the password, they need that second step, which is usually a code sent by SMS or by some 2FA application.

In short, Phishing attacks are a real problem for mobile device users. It is even more dangerous than on the computer, as hackers are setting their sights here and taking more advantage of the use of certain services and applications. We must be prepared and protect our devices, although the basis will always be common sense and not making mistakes.