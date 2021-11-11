Open Google, type “unsent message” + your name and see the first result. You may or may not have seen it, but on networks like TikTok or Twitter there is a small “challenge” that is becoming more and more popular. Under the hashtag #unsentproject some people are sharing messages that they find on a particular website and addressed to their name.

The site in question is called The Unsent Project and claims to be a “collection of text messages not sent to first loves“It’s basically a site where you can look up a name and find a message addressed to it. But where are the messages coming from and why is it becoming so popular?





More than 3.5 million messages written in “secret”

@levanterlixie i felt sad so i submitted another one to the unsent project ## fyp ## foryou ## xyzbca ## theunsentproject ## sad ## SkillBuilding ## obsessedwithit ## trend ♬ the night we met – favsoundds

The site has become so popular that just typing “unsent message” into Google (or Bing) followed by any name makes it easy to find a long list of results that all lead to this same site.

Each link is a message that can range from the most dramatic to the sweetest to the most silly and despicable. The messages were not put there at random, the same users have been writing them.

The point is that The Unsent Project can be used not only to find a message addressed to “you” (someone with the same name) but to write a message to someone you don’t have the courage to send directly, all very adolescent but obviously has its appeal to many people.

On TikTok, the videos with this challenge amass some 40 million views among the hashtags used, and on Twitter you can find many examples of the last days. It is one of those classic Internet things that serve to entertain you a little or even they can make someone’s day.

The original idea was born in 2015 and the project was created by Rora Blue, who received anonymous messages from people and asked them to add the color they associated with that person to try to determine “in what color people see love”, or something like that.