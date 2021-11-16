The reason For which the terminals that have a MediaTek processor have a lower cost than the rest is really easy to understand. The key is that your production it is cheaper compared to those made by Qualcomm.

The variability that you can find between the different smartphones on the market is not excessively wide. In fact, most devices usually use a Snapdragon or a MediaTek . In the event that one of the seconds is incorporated, mobile phones usually have a price lower than average But why exactly is this happening?

This, as a consequence, means that the phones that have it integrated can be found at a lower price. economic for the user. For this reason it is understandable that it is the company that sells the most chips.

Is performance sacrificed?

Many may think that the fact that the price of their processors is excessively low is directly related to poor performance, but nothing is further from the truth. MediaTek-designed CPUs increasingly feature a much higher productivity.

A few days ago it came to light that the company’s new processor reached in AnTuTu a score never seen before by the Taiwanese company. The MediaTek Dimensity 2000 it surpassed one million valuation points, thus beating some of the flagships of its main competitor, Qualcomm. Supposedly it will be available on certain mobiles launched in 2022.

Currently you can also come across really cheap cases that enjoy a considerable performance. The Xiaomi 11T, one of the most recent launches of the Chinese firm, brings with it a Dimensity 1200, as is the case with the OnePlus Nord 2. This is today the newest CPU that we can find in the brand.

It is true that it is a processor high-end, but even so the price of the Xiaomi phone is not increased by much. Specifically, its price is around 450 euros, a figure not very high if we take into account the rest of the properties of the phone. The tests confirm that the performance of the device with this processor has nothing to envy to other smartphones from various companies, although it is still a step below of his rival.