Why Log4J is the worst thing that has happened to your mobile in years

This security flaw is being used largely by hackers , who have seen how several of the most popular applications have been exposed. Worst of all, this bug is expected to continue to wreak havoc on the internet for many years to come …

The failures in security systems they are nothing new. The software is not perfect and on certain occasions they can be caused gaps that end up releasing private information. This is what happened to the registry library Apache and his Open source Log4Shell , which can generate many problems, since it is related to large technology companies that we all know.

Some Business who have discovered the vulnerability of their services are: Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Google Cloud, IBM and Cisco. They have been quick to try to correct the situation and warn customers on how to proceed. Anyway, the exact scope of the problem. So it will be more difficult for developers with fewer resources and knowledge to deal with this threat.

How can it affect you

The main danger of this failure is due to the huge number of devices that have been or may be affected. Apache Log4j is an open source source that tries to record the activity of applications that use the Java programming language. A software used in multitude of internet services and against which Google Play Protect cannot do anything.

The particularity of this security error is the simplicity that leads cybercriminals to overcome it. Just by sending a malicious code you will gain access to the system. Through this simple step the hacker can remotely control the device, he does not need anything else.

How to fight it

This is no joke, this error is one of the most serious security has ever experienced in a while. In fact, according to Business Insider, it is expected that there have been more than 100,000 attempts to access the system through this gap.

Luckily, you have a relatively simple solution. Thanks to a user from GitHub Who has provided the necessary commands you can see for yourself if the Log4j vulnerability has taken its toll on your device.

If you confirm that your phone has been infected by some type of malware due to this security flaw, all you have to do is update to version 2.15.0 of Log4j that you can find in the Apache official website.

The developers work incessantly to get this hole in the system plugged given the seriousness of the matter. They have even released this patch to try to solve this problem, but, at the moment, it is not completely fixed. For this reason, it is extremely important that you take a look at the steps mentioned above.