The millionaire investor and defender of cryptocurrencies Kevin O’Leary believes that the NFT sector could be worth more than Bitcoin in the future.

Speaking to CNBC’s Capital Connection on January 5, O’Leary – also known as Mr. Wonderful – argued that NFTs offer greater potential to attract capital than Bitcoin due to their ability to tokenize and authenticate physical assets such as cars, watches, and real estate.:

“There is going to be a lot of movement going to be seen in terms of doing authentication and real estate transfer tax and insurance policies all online in the coming years, making NFTs a much larger and potentially more fluid market than just Bitcoin.”

Mr. Wonderful admittedHowever, you are not tied to that bet and that it will continue to invest in “both sides of that equation”.

The former cryptocurrency skeptic told Cointelegraph in a recent interview that its shift towards blockchain and digital assets was driven by the growing trend of regulators to heat up around the world in the past two years.

However, not everyone agrees with the comparisons between Bitcoin and NFTs; the co-founder and COO of Coingecko, Bobby Ong, told Cointelegraph that “it is probably not fair to compare Bitcoin, which is a single asset, with NFTs, which are a whole sector.”.

Ong pointed out, however, that the adoption curve for NFTs in 2022 is only going to increase upwards as the sector is still in its early days:

“I think collectively, if you look across all the NFTs, and the fact that 2021 was the market’s first year of adoption, there’s definitely still a lot of room to grow.”

“We already have a top-notch NFT suite, but I think the industry is just scratching the surface of what NFTs could be and what they could do, especially if the Metaverse comes to fruition. “.

Coingecko has recently published a new book entitled “How to NFT”, which provides an overview for newbies entering the non-fugitive space on how to buy, sell, store and mint NFT.. Asked if he thinks the “art narrative of NFTs” will continue to dominate in 2022, or if the trend will shift towards utility-based NFTs, Ong said:

“Arts and collectibles are always going to be high on the list, as they are the easiest for beginners to understand. As for utility NFTs, I think the interesting thing is to see how some NFTs are going to be both art and utility. “

“We have seen at BAYC that the NFT doubles as membership in their ‘club’, and it really helps build a sense of identity and community,” he added.

