Tomorrow Friday July 30 will be a new day of premieres in cinemas, but also on the streaming platform Disney +, which will receive the company’s new film under Premium Access, Jungle cruise, being based on the famous Disneyland attraction with the same name. In this way, Disney transferred the idea of ​​the attraction to a film that will narrate an expedition full of adventures in the Amazon jungle, starring Dwayne johnson like the charismatic captain of a riverboat and Emily blunt as a scout on a fact-finding mission. Also starring in the film are Edgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall, with Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti.

Jungle Cruise: An Unforgettable Expedition

The Jungle Cruise movie starts when Lily travels from London to the Amazon rainforest and hires the questionable services of Frank to guide her downstream in The Quila, his ramshackle but charming boat. Lily’s mission is find an ancient tree with unprecedented healing powers that could change the future of medicine.

In this epic quest, the strange couple must face all kinds of dangers and supernatural forces hiding in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree become known, Lily and Frank will face all kinds of difficulties. Viewers will see what fate holds for these characters and also that of humanity itself, which hangs by a thread.

Jungle Cruise has been directed by the Spanish Jaume Collet-Serra and promises to become one of the best Disney + movies by narrating a family adventure for all audiences that shows great chemistry between Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt throughout a charismatic and funniest story.