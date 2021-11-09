Wonder why the american James Manos Jr. is not listed as the creator of Dexter: New Blood (2021), instead of his compatriot Clyde Phillips, as it was from the first Showtime series (2008-2013) is quite reasonable. He is still among us and, although he has never stood out for being very prolific in the world of cinema, we must think that he also works as a playwright, having studied at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London and at the New York University of Colgate, which is focuses on the liberal arts.

In any case, your film curriculum includes, for example, the production of the television movie Did we kill the cheerleader? (Michael Ritchie, 1993), winner of three Emmy Awards; the executive production of five episodes of the mythical The Sopranos (David Chase, 1999-2007) and the libretto for “College” (1×05), which won the corresponding Emmy; or the consultative production in twenty-five chapters of The Shield: Outside the law (Shawn Ryan, 2002-2008) and the story of a couple of them, “Carnivores” (1×11) and “Inferno” (2×11).

Dexter Morgan according to James Manos Jr.

Showtime

“Dexter is not a bad person. I always thought of him as a nice guy ”, said James Manos Jr. at the Tel Aviv International Student Film Festival in the summer of 2013. “You just have to kill bad people. If you accept the premise that certain people should be punished for their bad behavior, then you can see why Dexter needs to kill … It’s a dark comedy about an emotionally charged situation. “

About Michael C. Hall, whom many of us remember equally for his David Fisher in the unforgettable Six feet underground (Alan Ball, 2001-2005) and that gives life to the beloved murderer until Dexter: New Blood, considers him “a brilliant actor. He does his job with such grace … He brings out Dexter’s humanity and finds ways to make it enjoyable. ” According to his indications, of course.

“[Al escribir] the pilot [de una serie], you put a DNA”, declared James Manos Jr. at the Banff World Television Festival in 2010. “You put it In all these little pieces of the pilot that will eventually grow: a bit of the relationship between LaGuerta [Luna Lauren Vélez] and Dexter, a bit of the relationship between Batista [David Zayas] and Deb [Jennifer Carpenter], certainly Deb and Dexter’s … You put it in all these little things until you say, “Okay, the DNA has been placed, it can grow, can have life»”.

Clyde Phillips’ logic for ‘Dexter: New Blood’

Showtime

Actually, James Manos Jr. fully developed the pilot episode of Dexter, that is, he was in charge of transferring to the small screen all the details of the world that the novelist Jeff Lindsay had imagined about Dexter Morgan, the serial killer of criminals who hid under the friendly personality of a blood spatter forensic analyst in the Miami police. And he appears as an executive producer in the credits of the first season, but at the helm of the rest of the ninety-six chapters that the series adds was Clyde Phillips.

His creative involvement almost only to start the engines would be motivated by some disagreements with Showtime or the other members of the team; not because I didn’t like his adapted script like Jeffrey Lieber’s for Lost (JJ Abrams, Damon Lindelof and idem, 2004-2010). “For me, it was the right time [de irme]”, explained James Manos Jr. during the Banff Festival. “I had some problems that I would not have had fun staying with.”.

Because, in the field of audiovisual art, which is collective, inevitably collaborative, “there is always a delicate mix of politics and creative issues, but it was just a combination of things.” However, in his opinion, “the writers who took over the show after it left they did a really smart job”.

So James Manos Jr. was not comfortable with the usual “creative differences”, he left list Dexter to progress and then wanted to pass the baton to Clyde Phillips. So it seems logical that it is the latter, after the other eight seasons, who has brought us now Dexter: New Blood.