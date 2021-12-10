12/10/2021 On at 12:30 CET

Maria Dotor

The Spanish Association of Pediatrics is clear about it: “the best walker is the one you don’t buy.” This is how they title an article that begins as follows: “This is probably too resounding a statement to be issued by a professional group of pediatricians, but that is the intention: to make an impact so that once and for all this instrument stops being used” .

After reading this paragraph you are surely wondering: Why is the walker so harmful for our children? We see it.

Main risks for the use of the tacatá or walker

Pediatricians advise against its use due to the great risks our children face in doing so. We review some.

The tacatá:

Quadruple the risk of falling down a ladder

Double the risk of fracture from falling down a ladder

They advance the age of fall by a ladder from twelve to eight months.

Increases the risk of burns and poisoning

Does it have any benefit for learning to walk?

The tacatá or walker is used with children between 7 and 12 months who still cannot walk. We might think that, despite the aforementioned risks, its use makes it easier for our children to learn to walk. Is that so? The experts are blunt about it: absolutely not.

“It is in this phase where our children must be on the ground: crawling, those who crawl; crawling, sitting, getting up, measuring their movements, watching their feet when they take their first few steps, exercising their muscles, establishing their reference points and developing their balance. If at that age they do not know how to walk, it is precisely because of that, because they have to experience all this first.

If we put them in a tacatá, we miss a vital phase in their motor development. In addition, when the child is supported with his hands to walk, he will establish erroneous points of balance, which are not the ones he will need later to start the march by himself “, says the pediatrician Lucía Galán in her book ‘El gran libro de Lucía, my pediatrician. ‘

What do you think of the rest of the pediatric associations, beyond the Spanish one?

In all the countries of our cultural environment, professional societies advise against the use of the walker, to such an extent that its advertising and marketing in Canada is prohibited, and it is a section that the European Union includes when evaluating child safety in schools. member countries.

It seems logical that, if the walker increases the probability of accidents and, moreover, does not favor their psychomotor development, there is no valid argument to continue using them.