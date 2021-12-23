And it’s been 20 years since it was released harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, the first of 8 films that, over a decade, brought the Harry Potter of books to life.

It is a special that, as it did with the legendary series Friends, brings together again the actors of the film saga, recalls the key moments of the franchise and, in general, is a exercise in nostalgia and celebration .

The year 2022 begins in the best possible way for Harry Potter fans. HBO Max premieres, the same January 1, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts.

If you look at the trailer for the special, we can see that practically everyone is there … except one of the most important people in the Harry Potter saga. Its creator, the British writer JK Rowling.

Many were quick to point out the absence and HBO Max confirmed that, indeed, he will not be.

It’s more, is that they have not even invited her first.

HBO Max’s official reasons for not inviting JK Rowling

The truth is that JK Rowling cannot claim scheduling problems or any usual excuse in these cases to justify an absence.

The reality is that it has not even been counted on and, when HBO Max was asked, his official response was that The special wanted to focus on the movies and, above all, on the casting of actors, giving them all the prominence.

If that sounds like a tepid, generic press release, made to put out a fire that doesn’t convince anyone, you’re most likely right.

The true ones? reasons for absence

Most fans and followers of the saga are clear about the true reason for Rowling’s absence. The author, in recent times, has become a stained and canceled name, with which few want to be related anymore.

The reason for Rowling’s neglect has its origin in various transphobic comments he has done on social media during this time. Rowling seems to be included in the current called TERF, a feminism that excludes women trans who were born with the biological sex of a man.

Those opinions began with the support of a researcher (discredited, by the way) and in several subsequent messages where she makes clear a transphobic position.

That has earned him comments to the contrary and the fact that Rowling’s name is not highly regarded today.

This reason, although HBO Max has not officially confirmed it, nor will it do so, it seems the real reason why Rowling was not even invited.