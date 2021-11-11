Here we find an interesting alternative, which despite not being the most widely used, it is one of the most loved globally. Moreover, for many this Linux distribution is the most representative for several reasons. And it is considered as the mother of many others that are currently on everyone’s lips, as for example happens with Ubuntu.

We already told you before that it is one of the oldest Linux distributions since it was released in 1993. As a curiosity we will tell you that before this we can mention Slackware and SUSE which were launched in 1992. It is also worth knowing that its developers have recently released version 11 to somehow try to overshadow the new Microsoft operating system. But despite all the benefits Debian presents to us from the outset, it is not always the most recommended distro. We are going to mention some of the reasons for all this in these same lines.

Perhaps that is precisely where this alternative to LinuxDespite being one of the best known and veteran, it is not the most used. That does not mean that it is neither better nor worse than the rest, everything will depend on the type of use and the users who want to start working with it.