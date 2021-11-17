This technology can be found in practically all TCL mobiles. The purpose of this is enhance screen images to obtain a greater amount of detail and that are more defined. In addition, it achieves more intense contrasts and brighter colors in order to create a completely enveloping .

This is to be expected, since the Chinese company is largely dedicated to the sale of televisions . For this reason, it is logical that they have in their team of experts related to visual technology. Fruit of it was born NXTVISION , a quality that makes its terminals a real option to take into account.

Another of the properties of NXTVISION is the ultra attenuation, a feature that eliminates screen flickering and enhances reading mode by camouflaging your screen making it similar to the tones of paper.

On the other hand, it has a mode called ‘Visual comfort ” that protects your eyes against the harmful light generated by phone screens.

Ideal for reproduction

If you are one of those people who the greatest use they make of their terminal is for play any type of content, TCLs are the ideal alternative for you. Although the first thing you will need to know is which are the brand’s devices that have this technology.

Well, you don’t have to complicate your life a lot, since all smartphones of the firm that you can find in Spain make use of NXTVISION. So no matter what option you choose, you can enjoy the content at excellent visual quality.

It is true that they are not characterized by specifications worthy of admiration, mainly in the section related to the performance. Although this does not have to mean anything bad. In fact, it helps a lot that your prices are much lower than those of the rest of mobiles.

For example, you can get a TCL 20 SE for less than 150 euros. A very affordable amount if you use your mobile phone to basic notions without many requirements, since the excellence of its screens can hardly be found at a similar price.