Speculation drives markets in times of abundant liquidity. You invest to make money and everything else takes a backseat. It is greed and not good sense that dictates our actions in periods of euphoria. This explains the existence and success of assets like Dogecoin and its clone, Shiba Inu. Dogecoin is certainly a joke. Shiba Inu is the joke of a joke. In a rational world, both assets would be worth nothing. But here is the detail. We are not in a rational world. Why Shiba Inu?

All cryptocurrencies are speculative. However, we well know that some cryptocurrencies are more speculative than others. You could say that we have a spectrum. This means that there are currencies that are only attractive to the shortest traders. That is to say, those more temperamental speculators who buy fast and sell fast in search of easy profits. These traders trade looking for schemes. They do not perform in-depth analysis of the asset in question. Obviously, they don’t do a fundamental study. Here what is sought is the promotion of an asset to inflate its price. And then sell it for a juicy profit.

To understand the popularity of Shiba Inu you have to understand the popularity of Dogecoin. Dogecoin is a speculative scheme promoted by Elon Musk and other celebrities. He shone quite a bit for a while, but many consider his best times to be behind him. Shiba Inu promises to become the latecomer Dogecoin. In other words, if you did not make money with Dogecoin due to a late arrival, Shiba Inu is your great opportunity. That is to say, the scheme is now Shiba Inu.

What is the difference? On the one hand, Shiba Inu is a new promise. It thrives on the popularity of Dogecoin. But, being at an earlier stage due to his youth, he promises to be the next frontier. On the other hand, Dogecoin is a disorganized mass of celebrities chaotically inflating the price. Shiba Inu pretends to have a more poised army. Which implies that the act of inflating the price is not performed by Elon Musk or Mia Khalifa. In this case, the scheme is orchestrated by a slightly more organized community. “Organized” in the sense of organized for the schema. But organized at last.

The term “meme coin” offends many. Because nobody likes to be talked “badly” about their investment. In this space, there are many lovers who not only invest money. People also invest a lot of emotion in all this. This is an essentially emotional market. So whoever invested in Dogecoin usually says that Dogecoin is no longer a meme coin. Why? Well, because saying that Dogecoin is a meme coin is like saying that it is rubbish. Of course, no one wants to admit that they invested in garbage. And is “junk” something that gave you a return of more than 1,000%?

Of course Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are meme coins. They are speculative schemes with very high volatility. They are clearly garbage. However, they are very profitable garbage. Trash like projects of some utility. But no one can deny the great financial opportunity they represent. Like it or not the Shiba Inu army has been doing the job. Lately, it has managed to inflate the price successfully. There’s no doubt about it. Of course the fixes are brutal. But so are promotions. The price is a roller coaster. AND We cannot forget that we are talking about a very high risk asset.

Can we invest in a junk asset? Yes of course. Shiba Inu is popular because it is number two in the meme coin sector. It is represented as the “Dogecoin killer”. But is not the case. These are projects that feed back on each other. The popularity of one helps the popularity of the other. And capital flows from one side to the other. Sometimes they go up and down together. But, at times, the gains from one side go to the other. This is because it attracts the same type of investor. The ambitious young man usually buys Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. Sell ​​when they go up a lot and then buy again later. The fundamentals? They don’t matter. The only thing that matters is the price increase.

Usually these speculative schemes collapse or disappear during a bear cycle. I mean, this party won’t last long. Sooner or later, the capitals will withdraw. And empty projects will plummet. When? It is not known. The reality is that periods of high greed can last for a long time. Obviously, it would be very radical to abstain from such opportunities. But we must understand very well the level of risk we are assuming. Risk is not avoided. Risk is managed.

We can invest in Shiba Inu. But knowing that it is a garbage project of the highest risk. The movements are brutal. Today it is up and tomorrow it may be on the ground. Of course it would be a huge mistake to put all your eggs in that basket. The ideal would be to place a practically insignificant amount. And then wait without much expectation. In these cases, the loss should be minimal. But the gains can be significant. The risk must be asymmetric.

Let’s say we will invest $ 500 in Shiba Inu. If the asset plummets, we could lose $ 400 or more. On the other hand, if the asset shoots up, we could be talking about a 10X increase or more. So $ 500 could turn into $ 5,000. Would it hurt a lot to lose that $ 500? Is that risk worth taking? Investing in meme coins must be weighed in terms of risks and probabilities. It is a waste of time to do a fundamental analysis. After all, we already know they are garbage. What you want here is to make some money with that garbage.

Shiba Inu is a Dogecoin clone. It looks very much alike. But it differs in a few things. Its popularity stems from the success of Dogecoin. But their popularity also stems from their differences. Being a newer and more organized Dogecoin, it is sold as a Dogecoin 2.0. Which is a very attractive narrative for those who believe that the best of Dogecoin times are in the past. In conclusion, Shiba Inu is a new hope in the world of speculative schemes. That is its current popularity.